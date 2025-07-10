World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal

Caught on Camera: Tugboat Rams Vessel and Flees Scene in Russia

Incidents

A tugboat named Bikin rammed into the vessel Solveiga at full speed in the port of Nakhodka before abruptly reversing course and fleeing the scene — an incident caught on video.

Footage shows the Bikin accelerating directly toward the moored Solveiga without any attempt to slow down. The impact caused serious damage to the port side of Solveiga. Despite the collision, the tug’s captain made no effort to check for casualties or assess the damage. Instead, he turned the vessel around and departed the area immediately.

Authorities have launched an official investigation into the incident.

“The Nakhodka Transport Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a probe into the collision at the port of Nakhodka... No oil spill has been detected,” the Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

