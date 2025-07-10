Kyiv Burns After Massive 10-Hour Russian Strike – Video

In the early hours of July 10, Russia conducted a massive, combined aerial strike against Ukraine. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the assault lasted nearly ten hours—precisely as long as the country’s air raid sirens blared nonstop. During this period, Russian forces launched 18 cruise and ballistic missiles, along with approximately 400 strike drones. Around 200 of them were identified as Geran-type UAVs.

Zelensky stated that the primary target of the overnight attack was the capital city of Kyiv and the surrounding region. Additional strikes were reported in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions.

Telegram channel War Correspondents of the Russian Spring reported that the Geran drone barrage hit the Artem plant and Kuznya na Rybalskomu in Kyiv—both involved in arms production and repair. Military journalist Yuriy Kotenok noted that a number of industrial facilities tied to Ukraine’s defense industry were also struck, including workshops of Meridian and Analitpribor enterprises.

Kyiv Choked by Smoke After Night Attack

By morning, thick smoke covered the skies over Kyiv. NASA’s observation systems recorded one fire on the city's left bank and three fires on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

“Kyiv is burning after the night raid by Geran drones and Russian missiles,” wrote Telegram channel WarGonzo, adding that judging by the smoke plumes, the main strikes hit industrial zones in the city’s western outskirts.

Ukrainian outlet Strana reported at least four separate fires in the capital. By the morning of July 10, hazardous atmospheric conditions were registered on the city’s left bank. Authorities urged residents to keep windows closed and remain indoors if they smelled smoke following the attack.

Russia's Targets in the Strike Revealed

Retired Colonel and military analyst Anatoly Matviychuk described such large-scale strikes by the Russian Armed Forces as systematic combat operations aimed at dismantling Ukraine’s military potential.

According to him, the Kyiv-area attack was directed at three main categories of targets.

“First, strictly military assets—airfields, ammunition depots, and troop deployments. Second, critical infrastructure that supports Ukraine’s military operations—power plants, energy grids, transportation systems, and communication hubs,” Matviychuk explained. The third group included civilian sites repurposed for military use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Matviychuk suggested these types of attacks will likely become more frequent, given Kyiv’s refusal to engage in negotiations or discuss a memorandum. He believes Ukraine is counting on continued Western backing and aims to prolong the conflict, forcing Moscow to escalate pressure in pursuit of a peace agreement.

Zelensky Demands More Air Defense from West

In response to the overnight bombardment, President Zelensky called on Western nations to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses. On July 10, he announced plans to speak with Kyiv’s partners, particularly those in the “coalition of the willing,” about increased funding for interceptor drone production and new shipments of air defense systems. He also urged the West to impose additional sanctions on Russia.