Video Shows Ukrainian Security Officer Being Gunned Down in Kyiv

Video: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych Assassinated in Kyiv
Incidents

Colonel Ivan Voronych of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been killed in Kyiv. The news was reported by former Verkhovna Rada deputy Ihor Mosiychuk — who is listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia’s financial watchdog — via his Telegram channel.

"An unidentified man approached Colonel Ivan Ivanovych Voronych of the SBU and fired five aimed shots before fleeing the scene," Mosiychuk wrote.

According to Mosiychuk, Voronych had held the position of senior operative in the department of the Center for Special Operations. He died on the spot, and authorities are currently working to identify the assailant.

This killing comes amid growing domestic tension in Ukraine. In a separate incident in June, a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier on leave in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, shot a child in the head with a pneumatic pistol. The military was reportedly on vacation at the time.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
