Tragedy in Kursk: Boy Who Shielded Mother During Strike Succumbs to Wounds

Five-Year-Old Boy Dies Protecting His Mother During Ukrainian Drone Strike on Kursk
Incidents

A five-year-old Russian boy who reportedly shielded his mother with his own body during a Ukrainian drone strike on the city of Kursk has died from his injuries while being transported to a Moscow hospital, regional authorities confirmed.

ER vehicle
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
ER vehicle

The child, named Anatoly, sustained severe burns covering more than 30% of his body, according to Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein, who announced the news on July 9. "Doctors did everything they could to save him, but the injuries were too grave," Khinshtein wrote in an official statement. He expressed condolences to the boy’s family and pledged full support.

Remembered as a Hero

Khinshtein previously described Anatoly as a “true man”, based on eyewitness accounts from the scene. The boy had used his body to protect his mother during the strike, which occurred near a city beach in Kursk.

Both Anatoly and his mother were being transferred by emergency ambulance to the Speransky Children’s Hospital in Moscow when the boy succumbed to his wounds.

The Attack on Kursk

On July 8, acting mayor Sergei Kotlyarov confirmed that Russian air defenses had shot down a Ukrainian drone over Kursk. However, falling debris landed in the vicinity of the beach, causing a deadly explosion.

Three people were killed in the attack, including a Rosgvardiya (National Guard) officer, who had been assisting victims at the scene. At least seven others were injured, though some media reports listed ten casualties in total.

Governor Khinshtein announced that the fallen officer would be nominated for a state honor in recognition of his bravery and sacrifice.

