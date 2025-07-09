World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Airfields with Hypersonic Missiles and 728 Drones
In the early hours of July 9, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive coordinated strike on Ukraine’s military airfield infrastructure, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Kh-47M2 Kinzhal Army-2022
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Boevaya mashina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Kh-47M2 Kinzhal Army-2022

The ministry stated that a group strike was carried out using long-range precision-guided air-launched weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and long-range strike drones. According to the statement, “all designated targets were hit.”

Ukraine Confirms Record Drone Barrage

Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed what it called the largest drone attack to date on its territory. In a message published on its official Telegram channel, the Ukrainian military described the scale of the strike as unprecedented.

According to Ukrainian sources, 728 drones, including Geran-type UAVs and others, were used in the attack. The barrage was supported by 7 Iskander-K cruise missiles and 6 Kinzhal aero-ballistic missiles.

The main axis of the assault, Ukraine’s military noted, was the city of Lutsk in the Volyn region of western Ukraine.

No further official Ukrainian casualty or damage report was available at the time of publication.

