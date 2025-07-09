Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Kursk Beach: 3 Dead, Child Among Injured

A Ukrainian drone strike hit a public beach in the Russian city of Kursk, killing three people and injuring seven others, including a five-year-old boy. The victims suffered shrapnel wounds, burns, and shoulder injuries, according to regional officials.

“A vile and inhuman act by Ukrainian criminals! Late in the evening, on a holiday, the enemy deliberately struck a place where civilians were gathered. There’s no rational explanation for this,” — Alexander Khinshtein, Acting Governor of Kursk Region

Emergency services are working at the scene. Khinshtein extended his condolences to the victims’ families and pledged that all necessary assistance would be provided.

Child Injured in Drone Strike

Among those wounded in the attack on the “City Beach” was a five-year-old child, according to the Telegram channel Mash. The boy reportedly sustained second-degree burns. Two women were also seriously burned and transported to the regional hospital.

“We’ll provide all the care they need. I’ll personally monitor their condition,” — Khinshtein added.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Blames Western Arms Suppliers

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attack and pointed to Western nations supplying weapons to Ukraine:

“Let the suppliers of arms to the Kyiv regime know what they’re really providing: tools for killing children.”

Earlier, Ukrainian drones struck the village of Borisovka in Russia’s Belgorod region. That attack injured three people, including an 18-month-old girl who was hospitalized with barotrauma.

Fallen Rosgvardiya Officer to Be Honored

Khinshtein revealed that all three victims in Kursk were men, one of whom served in Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya).

“The officer and his comrade went to the beach after reports of a drone attack. As the senior sergeant began evacuating civilians, a second explosion occurred. Sadly, he did not survive.”

The fallen officer will be recommended for a state award for his bravery, Khinshtein said.

Homes Damaged in Drone Blast

Several homes in Kursk’s Zheleznodorozhny District were also damaged in the drone attack. Acting mayor Sergey Kotlyarov announced a door-to-door inspection will take place Wednesday morning.

“A Ukrainian drone was shot down overnight by our air defenses. Nonetheless, several homes were damaged,” — Kotlyarov reported.

Assistance will be provided to residents for repairs. In June, Khinshtein had reported damage to homes in Kursk and the village of Kudinstevo from earlier Ukrainian strikes, including broken windows and structural damage to homes and medical facilities.