A commercial cargo ship identified as the Magic Seas has reportedly sunk in the Red Sea following what appears to have been a coordinated missile and drone strike by Houthi forces operating out of Yemen. The attack marks a significant escalation in the Iran-backed group's maritime campaign against vessels they claim are linked to Western or Israeli interests.
According to regional security officials, the Magic Seas suffered severe structural damage after being targeted near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a critical chokepoint for global shipping. The vessel, registered under a Liberian flag, had reportedly issued a distress signal late Sunday before losing contact with maritime authorities.
Preliminary satellite imagery and naval monitoring suggest the ship was struck by multiple projectiles, likely including an anti-ship missile and explosive-laden drone. Within hours, Houthi military spokespersons publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that the Magic Seas was "serving Zionist-American interests” and would "no longer participate in the aggression on Gaza.”
The crew complement on board the Magic Seas remains unconfirmed. Some sources have indicated that a search-and-rescue operation is underway, with naval forces from neighboring states scanning the area for survivors or debris.
A Pattern of Escalation
The incident is the latest in a series of hostile actions by the Houthi movement, who have continued to launch attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and surrounding maritime corridors since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023. Despite repeated airstrikes and naval interceptions by a US-led coalition, Houthi missile and drone capabilities remain potent.
Over the past year, the group has targeted dozens of vessels, prompting major shipping firms to reroute traffic around the Cape of Good Hope — significantly extending delivery times and increasing fuel costs across global trade routes.
Naval analysts suggest that the successful strike on the Magic Seas demonstrates both increased accuracy and boldness on the part of Houthi forces, whose access to advanced weapons technology is widely believed to stem from Iranian support.
International Reaction Expected
There has been no immediate response from the ship's operator or the Liberian maritime authority. However, officials in Washington and London are reportedly monitoring the situation closely. A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment until the details of the attack were fully verified.
If confirmed, the sinking of the Magic Seas would mark the second time a commercial vessel has been completely lost due to hostile action by non-state actors in the Red Sea during the ongoing crisis.
Maritime insurers are likely to react sharply to the latest developments, and shipping firms may yet again be forced to adjust their operating routes to mitigate risk. Diplomatic sources suggest a renewed discussion at the United Nations Security Council is imminent.