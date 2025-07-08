A commercial cargo ship identified as the Magic Seas has reportedly sunk in the Red Sea following what appears to have been a coordinated missile and drone strike by Houthi forces operating out of Yemen. The attack marks a significant escalation in the Iran-backed group's maritime campaign against vessels they claim are linked to Western or Israeli interests.

According to regional security officials, the Magic Seas suffered severe structural damage after being targeted near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a critical chokepoint for global shipping. The vessel, registered under a Liberian flag, had reportedly issued a distress signal late Sunday before losing contact with maritime authorities.

Preliminary satellite imagery and naval monitoring suggest the ship was struck by multiple projectiles, likely including an anti-ship missile and explosive-laden drone. Within hours, Houthi military spokespersons publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that the Magic Seas was "serving Zionist-American interests” and would "no longer participate in the aggression on Gaza.”

The crew complement on board the Magic Seas remains unconfirmed. Some sources have indicated that a search-and-rescue operation is underway, with naval forces from neighboring states scanning the area for survivors or debris.