World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Five-Ton UAV Loses Navigation, Crashes Into House in Kazan

Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight
Incidents

A Russian military drone weighing up to five tons crash-landed on a private home in the republic of Tatarstan, officials confirmed. The incident involved the Altius-RU, a reconnaissance and strike UAV developed for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Orlan-10 drone
Photo: mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Orlan-10 drone

The drone lost satellite navigation during a test flight and was forced into an emergency landing, the press service of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) said. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash, which occurred on July 8 near the settlement of Derbyshki, outside Kazan.

Initial reports suggested that a small aircraft, specifically a Cessna 337 Skymaster, had crashed, fueled by dramatic video footage of a fire at the scene. Later it was revealed that the Cessna was escorting the drone, providing visual monitoring during its flight.

“The flight order is as follows: the Cessna takes off first, enters a holding pattern, and waits for the Altius. Then the UAV launches, and the mission begins,” explained a source cited by Business Online.

GPS Interference Blamed

According to UZGA, the takeoff was routine, but external electronic warfare disrupted the drone’s satellite navigation system mid-flight. The UAV was guided into a second landing approach, during which a malfunction led to the crash. The transport prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

A Troubled Project Years in the Making

The Altius drone (also known as Altair) has been in development since 2011, initially led by the Simonov Design Bureau in Kazan. Flight tests began in 2016, but the project soon faced major setbacks. In 2018, the lead developer was accused of fraud and mismanagement, and the government reassigned the contract.

Despite the challenges, a video of the drone's first successful flight was released in August 2019. At the time, defense officials said Altius would feature artificial intelligence elements and could eventually operate alongside the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.

The UAV boasts a wingspan of 28.5 meters, a length of 11.6 meters, and can carry up to 1,000 kg of payload. Its range is reported to be up to 10,000 kilometers. The most recent official update came in 2021, when testing was said to have been completed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Fraud Allegations and Suicide: The Tragic Fall of Roman Starovoit
Russia
Fraud Allegations and Suicide: The Tragic Fall of Roman Starovoit
Poland Reinstates Border Control with Germany, Citing National Security
World
Poland Reinstates Border Control with Germany, Citing National Security
Russia to Enrich Uranium for Iran’s Civilian Nuclear Program, Says Lavrov
World
Russia to Enrich Uranium for Iran’s Civilian Nuclear Program, Says Lavrov
Popular
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told

When Donald Trump had his rather emotional breakdown recently, referring to President Vladimir Putin as "crazy”, there was truly an element of insanity to the claim…only not the way some believe

'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
Roman Starovoit’s Girlfriend Polina K. Identifies His Body After Suspected Suicide
Mystery of Zebra Stripes Solved—And It’s Not Camouflage
Russia Offers Nuclear Support to Iran for Peaceful Energy Use
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told Guy Somerset Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes Andrey Mihayloff
Roman Starovoit’s Final Hours: He Took His Life Hours Before Scheduled Interrogation
Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops
Last materials
Russia to Create Own USAID-Style Agency to Expand Global Influence
French Politician Slams Government for Hypocrisy on Ukraine Ceasefire
Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight
Moscow Court Fines TikTok 7 Million Rubles for Repeated Violations
Ukrainian Commander Calls for Regaining Positions in Russian Border Regions
Russia’s Unfriendly Nations List May Shrink as Diplomatic Ties Improve
Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Facilities Supporting Defense Industry
Pentagon: US Sends More Arms to Ukraine to Ensure Lasting Peace
Trump Makes Excuses to Zelensky, Shifts Blame to Pentagon, Pledges More Weapons to Ukraine
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.