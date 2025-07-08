Russian Five-Ton UAV Loses Navigation, Crashes Into House in Kazan

Russian Heavy Military Drone Altius-RU Crashes in Kazan During Test Flight

A Russian military drone weighing up to five tons crash-landed on a private home in the republic of Tatarstan, officials confirmed. The incident involved the Altius-RU, a reconnaissance and strike UAV developed for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The drone lost satellite navigation during a test flight and was forced into an emergency landing, the press service of the Ural Civil Aviation Plant (UZGA) said. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash, which occurred on July 8 near the settlement of Derbyshki, outside Kazan.

Initial reports suggested that a small aircraft, specifically a Cessna 337 Skymaster, had crashed, fueled by dramatic video footage of a fire at the scene. Later it was revealed that the Cessna was escorting the drone, providing visual monitoring during its flight.

“The flight order is as follows: the Cessna takes off first, enters a holding pattern, and waits for the Altius. Then the UAV launches, and the mission begins,” explained a source cited by Business Online.

GPS Interference Blamed

According to UZGA, the takeoff was routine, but external electronic warfare disrupted the drone’s satellite navigation system mid-flight. The UAV was guided into a second landing approach, during which a malfunction led to the crash. The transport prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation.

A Troubled Project Years in the Making

The Altius drone (also known as Altair) has been in development since 2011, initially led by the Simonov Design Bureau in Kazan. Flight tests began in 2016, but the project soon faced major setbacks. In 2018, the lead developer was accused of fraud and mismanagement, and the government reassigned the contract.

Despite the challenges, a video of the drone's first successful flight was released in August 2019. At the time, defense officials said Altius would feature artificial intelligence elements and could eventually operate alongside the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.

The UAV boasts a wingspan of 28.5 meters, a length of 11.6 meters, and can carry up to 1,000 kg of payload. Its range is reported to be up to 10,000 kilometers. The most recent official update came in 2021, when testing was said to have been completed.