Ukraine Vows to Retake Positions in Russia's Border Regions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has called for restoring Ukrainian military positions in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions. The statement was made in his official Telegram channel following a meeting of Ukraine’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
“I emphasized the need to regain positions and retain control over territories in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation,” Syrskyi wrote, referring to his remarks during the closed military briefing.

He also outlined operational goals for Ukraine’s army on the Krasnoarmiisk (Pokrovsk) and Novopavlivka fronts, signaling continued strategic emphasis on eastern and southern theaters of the war.

Drone Attack Thwarted in Kursk Region

On July 7, Russian air defense systems intercepted a Ukrainian drone over the Kursk region, according to Russian authorities. The unmanned aircraft, described as a fixed-wing type, was downed around 9:00 AM Moscow time.

Officials did not disclose the exact crash site or the extent of possible damage caused by debris. However, this incident marks another escalation in cross-border hostilities, as Ukrainian forces continue to target military infrastructure and symbolic sites inside Russian territory.

