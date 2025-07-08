Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Facilities Supporting Defense Industry

Russian armed forces have carried out strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure within the zone of the special military operation, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the attacks targeted gas-energy facilities critical to the functioning of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, aiming to disrupt its logistical and industrial support systems.

In addition to the energy strikes, Russian forces also launched coordinated attacks on temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and foreign mercenary units, hitting 133 locations over the past 24 hours, the report said.

Ukrainian Sources Confirm Casualties

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ground Forces confirmed that Russian strikes hit regional military enlistment offices in both Kharkiv and the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian authorities acknowledged that there were casualties among military recruitment personnel in both cities, though the exact number has not been disclosed.