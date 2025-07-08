World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ministry of Defense: Gas-Energy Sites Fueling Ukraine's War Effort Destroyed

Russia Hits Ukrainian Energy Facilities Supporting Defense Industry
Russian armed forces have carried out strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure within the zone of the special military operation, Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

Consequences of an attack on critical infrastructure facilities
Photo: www.facebook.com by Main Directorate, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Consequences of an attack on critical infrastructure facilities

According to the ministry, the attacks targeted gas-energy facilities critical to the functioning of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, aiming to disrupt its logistical and industrial support systems.

In addition to the energy strikes, Russian forces also launched coordinated attacks on temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) and foreign mercenary units, hitting 133 locations over the past 24 hours, the report said.

Ukrainian Sources Confirm Casualties

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ground Forces confirmed that Russian strikes hit regional military enlistment offices in both Kharkiv and the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian authorities acknowledged that there were casualties among military recruitment personnel in both cities, though the exact number has not been disclosed.

Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Russian scientist invents camera to take pictures of ghosts and past
Russian scientist invents camera to take pictures of ghosts and past
Rings and Workouts Don’t Mix: What You Need to Know
Rings and Workouts Don’t Mix: What You Need to Know
'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told

When Donald Trump had his rather emotional breakdown recently, referring to President Vladimir Putin as "crazy”, there was truly an element of insanity to the claim…only not the way some believe

'Crazy' Putin – What You Are Not Being Told
Roman Starovoit Suicide in Moscow: His Grieving Girlfriend Found Near His Body
Roman Starovoit’s Girlfriend Polina K. Identifies His Body After Suspected Suicide
Mystery of Zebra Stripes Solved—And It’s Not Camouflage
Roman Starovoit’s Final Hours: He Took His Life Hours Before Scheduled Interrogation
