Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Temporary Deployment Points of Ukrainian Troops

Russian Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles Strike Ukrainian Base in Chuhuiv
Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces have carried out a precision strike on a temporary deployment site of Ukrainian troops in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, aiming to paralyze enemy activity and facilitate further advancement. The operation, confirmed by Russian military sources, forms part of a broader push to destabilize Ukrainian front-line defenses through high-impact missile strikes.

Combat training launch of the Iskander-M OTRK missile
Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Combat training launch of the Iskander-M OTRK missile

According to State Duma Deputy Defense Committee Chairman Yuri Shvytkin, the primary objective was to destroy enemy manpower and disrupt command-and-control operations, thereby opening the way for Russian units to press forward along strategic axes.

Iskander Missile Strike Hits 154th Brigade

Earlier reports had revealed that Russian forces launched a strike using the Iskander operational-tactical missile system against the 154th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Footage shared online shows the moment of impact, as the missile hits the designated deployment site in Chuhuiv.

Military analysts say such strikes are designed not only to inflict material damage, but to sap morale and operational coherence among Ukrainian forces entrenched in the region.

Hypersonic Kinzhal Also Deployed

In a separate statement, Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that its forces have also deployed the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system against military targets across Ukraine. Known for its speed and evasive trajectory, the Kinzhal represents one of the Kremlin’s most formidable strategic tools, capable of penetrating deeply fortified or time-sensitive installations.

The combined use of Iskander and Kinzhal systems underscores Moscow’s continued reliance on high-precision weapons to shape the battlefield and challenge Ukrainian defenses at critical nodes.

