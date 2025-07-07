World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure

Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Incidents

Between June 13 and 24, Iran launched a series of precise strikes against Israeli territory, reportedly damaging more than 40 infrastructure sites and five major military installations. The findings, based on an analysis of satellite imagery by Oregon State University, were published by Military Watch Magazine and mark the most extensive attack Iran has carried out against Israeli targets to date.

Military exercises Zulfiqar-99
Photo: Mehr News Agency by Мохаммадреза Аббаси, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Military exercises Zulfiqar-99

The strikes occurred in the days leading up to the ceasefire brokered by the United States, officially ending a brief but intense 12-day conflict between the two regional powers. President Donald Trump confirmed on June 24 that both parties had agreed to halt hostilities, with the armistice taking full effect 24 hours later.

Key Israeli Targets Reportedly Hit

According to the report, Iran's long-range missile and drone operations struck an array of strategic locations in northern, southern, and central Israel. Among the most high-profile targets were:

  • The port and oil refinery in Haifa
  • Ben Gurion International Airport
  • The Weizmann Institute of Science
  • Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' headquarters
  • The Israeli Nuclear Research Center in Tel Aviv
  • Multiple industrial complexes in Kiryat Gat

In addition to civilian and dual-use infrastructure, several critical military facilities were struck. These included the Kirya complex — Israel’s equivalent to the Pentagon — along with the Ministry of Defense buildings, the Mossad intelligence headquarters, and two key airbases: Ovda and Nevatim, which house fleets of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

Though the precise scale of damage remains publicly unverified, satellite evidence reportedly supports the conclusion that Iran's strikes reached their intended targets.

Strategic Messaging and Regional Shockwaves

The strikes reflect a dramatic escalation in Iran's regional strategy, signaling both capability and intent. While Israeli authorities have not officially commented on the specific damage assessments, analysts note that Iran’s selection of targets — from military airbases to research institutes — suggests a broader psychological and strategic messaging component.

The attacks culminated just before the ceasefire came into force. According to U.S. officials, including President Trump, intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations helped avert a wider war, with both nations agreeing to the ceasefire terms under growing international pressure.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Criticism of Phone Call with Putin
World
Kremlin Responds to Trump’s Criticism of Phone Call with Putin
NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash
Former USSR
NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash
Rare Summer Flood Strikes St. Petersburg for First Time Since 1865
Society
Rare Summer Flood Strikes St. Petersburg for First Time Since 1865 Видео 
Popular
Russian Air Travel Chaos: 2,000 Flights Delayed and 485 Canceled

Former Governor Roman Starovoit removed from post after only 419 days, as drone threats and nationwide delays paralyze air travel

Putin Fires Transport Minister Amid Airport Chaos Across Russia
Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics Lyuba Lulko Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes Andrey Mihayloff Big, Beautiful and Brutal: How the New Bill Codifies the War on the Poor Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Last materials
Russia Forces Apple to Allow RuStore with New Law Signed by Putin
Two Runners Die During Ultramarathon Amid Extreme Weather in Russia
Lavrov: Ukraine Cannot Claim Territorial Integrity Without Representing the Southeast
Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire
Putin Fires Transport Minister Amid Airport Chaos Across Russia
Zelensky and Trump Agree to Boost Air Defense Cooperation
Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics
7 Beautiful, Water‑Saving Flowers That Thrive Through the Driest Summers
Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes
Romance and Scenic Magic on the Paris–Barcelona Overnight Train
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.