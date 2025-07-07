Satellite Data Confirms Iranian Strikes on Key Israeli Bases and Infrastructure

Iran Hits Over 40 Israeli Targets Before U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire

Between June 13 and 24, Iran launched a series of precise strikes against Israeli territory, reportedly damaging more than 40 infrastructure sites and five major military installations. The findings, based on an analysis of satellite imagery by Oregon State University, were published by Military Watch Magazine and mark the most extensive attack Iran has carried out against Israeli targets to date.

Photo: Mehr News Agency by Мохаммадреза Аббаси, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Military exercises Zulfiqar-99

The strikes occurred in the days leading up to the ceasefire brokered by the United States, officially ending a brief but intense 12-day conflict between the two regional powers. President Donald Trump confirmed on June 24 that both parties had agreed to halt hostilities, with the armistice taking full effect 24 hours later.

Key Israeli Targets Reportedly Hit

According to the report, Iran's long-range missile and drone operations struck an array of strategic locations in northern, southern, and central Israel. Among the most high-profile targets were:

The port and oil refinery in Haifa

Ben Gurion International Airport

The Weizmann Institute of Science

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems' headquarters

The Israeli Nuclear Research Center in Tel Aviv

Multiple industrial complexes in Kiryat Gat

In addition to civilian and dual-use infrastructure, several critical military facilities were struck. These included the Kirya complex — Israel’s equivalent to the Pentagon — along with the Ministry of Defense buildings, the Mossad intelligence headquarters, and two key airbases: Ovda and Nevatim, which house fleets of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

Though the precise scale of damage remains publicly unverified, satellite evidence reportedly supports the conclusion that Iran's strikes reached their intended targets.

Strategic Messaging and Regional Shockwaves

The strikes reflect a dramatic escalation in Iran's regional strategy, signaling both capability and intent. While Israeli authorities have not officially commented on the specific damage assessments, analysts note that Iran’s selection of targets — from military airbases to research institutes — suggests a broader psychological and strategic messaging component.

The attacks culminated just before the ceasefire came into force. According to U.S. officials, including President Trump, intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations helped avert a wider war, with both nations agreeing to the ceasefire terms under growing international pressure.