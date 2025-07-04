Serious Injuries Reported
Although official information is still being verified, local sources indicate that the woman sustained a head injury and a fractured collarbone as a result of the falling concrete.
Widespread Damage Across the City
The storm caused more chaos beyond the initial incident. According to the Telegram channel “Incident Omsk”, a gas pipeline was damaged on Chelyuskintsev Street, leaving six residential buildings without gas. Additionally, a tram derailed as strong winds battered the city infrastructure.
Investigation Underway
Emergency services and law enforcement arrived promptly at the scene. The local prosecutor’s office is conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether the condition of the balcony slab met safety standards and whether any negligence contributed to the accident.