During a sudden windstorm in the Russian city of Omsk, a balcony slab collapsed, striking a woman who was standing at the entrance of a bank. The regional prosecutor’s office confirmed the incident, which occurred amid worsening weather conditions.

Serious Injuries Reported

Although official information is still being verified, local sources indicate that the woman sustained a head injury and a fractured collarbone as a result of the falling concrete.

Widespread Damage Across the City

The storm caused more chaos beyond the initial incident. According to the Telegram channel “Incident Omsk”, a gas pipeline was damaged on Chelyuskintsev Street, leaving six residential buildings without gas. Additionally, a tram derailed as strong winds battered the city infrastructure.

Investigation Underway

Emergency services and law enforcement arrived promptly at the scene. The local prosecutor’s office is conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether the condition of the balcony slab met safety standards and whether any negligence contributed to the accident.