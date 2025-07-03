Former Luhansk Mayor Killed in Bomb Blast in Luhansk

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Bomb Blast in Central Luhansk Injures Former Administrator Manolis Pilavov
In the heart of Luhansk, a homemade explosive device detonated, targeting the former head of the city administration, Manolis Pilavov. The device was reportedly planted behind the door of a residential building on Taras Shevchenko Street. When the door was opened, the bomb exploded.

The blast injured Pilavov as well as three other individuals. Earlier on July 3, news of the explosion broke around 11:52 Moscow time near the local history museum, where a new exhibition was being inaugurated. Law enforcement quickly cordoned off the area, footage of which surfaced online.

Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the incident, signaling the gravity of the attack and efforts to identify those responsible.

Manolis Pilavov served as the mayor of Luhansk from 2014 to 2023.

