Former Luhansk Mayor Killed in Bomb Blast in Luhansk

Bomb Blast in Central Luhansk Injures Former Administrator Manolis Pilavov

In the heart of Luhansk, a homemade explosive device detonated, targeting the former head of the city administration, Manolis Pilavov. The device was reportedly planted behind the door of a residential building on Taras Shevchenko Street. When the door was opened, the bomb exploded.

Photo: 66.mchs.gov.ru by МЧС России Главное управление по Свердловской области, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ EMERCOM

The blast injured Pilavov as well as three other individuals. Earlier on July 3, news of the explosion broke around 11:52 Moscow time near the local history museum, where a new exhibition was being inaugurated. Law enforcement quickly cordoned off the area, footage of which surfaced online.

Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the incident, signaling the gravity of the attack and efforts to identify those responsible.

Manolis Pilavov served as the mayor of Luhansk from 2014 to 2023.