Deputy Commander of Russian Navy Killed in Kursk Region Combat

General-Major Mikhail Gudkov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, was killed in the Kursk region while performing his military duty.

"He died fulfilling the duty of an officer, together with his fellow servicemen. Alongside the commander fell his loyal comrade and our mutual friend, Nariman Shikhaliyev," Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kozhemyako noted that he personally knew Gudkov, whom he described as "a warrior strong in spirit.” According to the governor, Gudkov never envisioned his life apart from the Navy. Even after becoming Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, "he never stopped personally visiting the positions of our naval infantry.”

A Commander from Novosibirsk

Mikhail Gudkov was born in Novosibirsk and graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School. He was appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy in March of this year. Before that, he commanded the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet.

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the 155th Brigade, under Gudkov's command, participated in combat operations in the Kursk region.

Decorated for Bravery

In the fall of 2023, then-Colonel Gudkov was awarded the "Gold Star” of Hero of Russia, the country's highest military honor, for "courage, heroism, and skilled command of subordinate units,” as reported by the Ministry of Defense.