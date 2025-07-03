World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Navy Deputy Chief Gudkov Killed Near Front Lines in Kursk

Deputy Commander of Russian Navy Killed in Kursk Region Combat
Incidents

General-Major Mikhail Gudkov, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, was killed in the Kursk region while performing his military duty.

Candle
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dittymathew, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Candle

"He died fulfilling the duty of an officer, together with his fellow servicemen. Alongside the commander fell his loyal comrade and our mutual friend, Nariman Shikhaliyev," Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kozhemyako noted that he personally knew Gudkov, whom he described as "a warrior strong in spirit.” According to the governor, Gudkov never envisioned his life apart from the Navy. Even after becoming Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, "he never stopped personally visiting the positions of our naval infantry.”

A Commander from Novosibirsk

Mikhail Gudkov was born in Novosibirsk and graduated from the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School. He was appointed Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy in March of this year. Before that, he commanded the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet.

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the 155th Brigade, under Gudkov's command, participated in combat operations in the Kursk region.

Decorated for Bravery

In the fall of 2023, then-Colonel Gudkov was awarded the "Gold Star” of Hero of Russia, the country's highest military honor, for "courage, heroism, and skilled command of subordinate units,” as reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans
Columnists
Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans
Mystery Explosions Damage Multiple Oil Tankers: Experts Point to Ukrainian Sabotage
World
Mystery Explosions Damage Multiple Oil Tankers: Experts Point to Ukrainian Sabotage
Trump Halts Biden-Era Military Aid to Ukraine as U.S. Stockpiles Dwindle
Americas
Trump Halts Biden-Era Military Aid to Ukraine as U.S. Stockpiles Dwindle
Popular
Trump Starts Lifting Sanctions from Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has lifted sanctions on certain Russian assets, according to a statement published on the website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury

U.S. Treasury Announces Partial Rollback of Anti-Russian Sanctions
Mystery Explosions Damage Multiple Oil Tankers: Experts Point to Ukrainian Sabotage
Ukrainian Intelligence Related to Magnetic Mine Attacks on Oil Tankers
Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans
Video Shows AGS-17 with Advanced Flash Suppressor in Action
The DOGE That Did Not Bark Guy Somerset Gaza Trapped: Two Million Civilians Caught in Blockade and Chaos Alexander Shtorm Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans Montresor Montresor
U.S. Prioritizes National Defense, Stalls Ukraine Aid Shipments
The Trump-Musk Fallout: Fact, Fiction, or Fabrication?
Azerbaijan to Close all Russian Schools Amid Rising Tensions
Azerbaijan to Close all Russian Schools Amid Rising Tensions
Last materials
Kim Jong-un Honors Fallen North Korean Soldiers Killed in Russia’s Kursk Region
Deputy Commander of Russian Navy Killed in Kursk Region Combat
U.S. Treasury Announces Partial Rollback of Anti-Russian Sanctions
The DOGE That Did Not Bark
Gaza Trapped: Two Million Civilians Caught in Blockade and Chaos
Culinary Legend Anne Burrell, Host of Worst Cooks in America, Passes Away
Trump Halts Biden-Era Military Aid to Ukraine as U.S. Stockpiles Dwindle
Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans
Babirusa's Gigantic Tusks: A Marvel of Nature's Design
Boat Shoes: The Comfortable and Stylish Footwear Trend of Summer 2025
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.