Russian Troops Use Modified AGS-17 Grenade Launcher with Silent Suppressor in Combat

Russian Armed Forces soldiers have employed the automatic mounted grenade launcher AGS-17 equipped with a closed-type flash suppressor – commonly known as a "can" – in the Special Military Operation (SMO) zone.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lance Cpl. Michael Dye, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ 2013 GAF AGS-17

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video showcasing this weapon on its Telegram channel.

The footage highlights grenade launcher crews successfully targeting enemy firing positions, facilitating the advance of Russian troops. The soldiers used the AGS-17 fitted with an upgraded flash suppressor that significantly improves stealth capabilities.