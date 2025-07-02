Video Shows AGS-17 with Advanced Flash Suppressor in Action

Russian Armed Forces soldiers have employed the automatic mounted grenade launcher AGS-17 equipped with a closed-type flash suppressor – commonly known as a "can" – in the Special Military Operation (SMO) zone.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video showcasing this weapon on its Telegram channel.
The footage highlights grenade launcher crews successfully targeting enemy firing positions, facilitating the advance of Russian troops. The soldiers used the AGS-17 fitted with an upgraded flash suppressor that significantly improves stealth capabilities.
"With the suppressor attached, the AGS's shots are nearly silent, and the muzzle flash is markedly reduced-especially under low-light conditions,” said the grenade platoon commander, known by the call sign "Husky.”
