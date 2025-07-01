Ukrainian Brigade Commander Killed in Action

Colonel Serhii Zakharevych, commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), was killed on battlefield, Serhii Sobko, commander of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, wrote on social media.

"You were the best among us when we were in training, the most talented. You remained the best even after we became officers," Sobko wrote.

In February 2025, Zakharevych was appointed commander of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Prior to that, he served as deputy commander of the 33rd Mechanized Brigade.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev of the AFU, known for his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his departure from the position of commander of the "Vuhledar” tactical group. He noted that he was leaving one of the most intense combat zones in Donbas.