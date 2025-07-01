World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia’s Military Operations Reach Milestone with Full Capture of Luhansk

Russian Forces Announce Complete Control Over Ukraine's Luhansk Region
Russian-backed officials have announced that Russian military forces have taken full control of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region. Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), declared that the territory is "100% liberated," marking a significant milestone in Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru
Russian Army fighters

This development comes over three years after Russia kicked off its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Luhansk, with an area of approximately 26,700 square kilometers, is the first Ukrainian region to fall entirely under Russian control since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The announcement was made during a broadcast on Russian state television, where Pasechnik emphasized the strategic importance of the region's full integration into Russia. He described the event as "the most significant development within the framework of the special military operation."

In March 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin had stated that Russian forces controlled 99% of Luhansk. Pasechnik's recent statement indicates that the remaining 1% has now been secured.

Military analyst Igor Korotchenko characterized the full capture of Luhansk as a pivotal political and military achievement, highlighting the effectiveness of Russian forces in the region. Korotchenko also noted that this success could serve as a morale booster for Russian troops and a signal to Ukrainian forces regarding the progress of Russia's military objectives.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Russia's Ministry of Defence regarding the complete control of Luhansk. Additionally, Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the latest claims.

The situation in Luhansk remains fluid, and further developments are anticipated as Russia continues its military operations in eastern Ukraine.

