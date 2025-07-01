World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Supersonic Warplane Crashes Near Nizhny Novgorod, Pilots Eject

Supersonic Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Crashes Near Nizhny Novgorod
Incidents

A Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber of the Russian Air Force crashed on July 1, 2025, near the town of Kulebaki in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. The incident occurred around 1:00 PM Moscow time during a scheduled training flight. The aircraft was unarmed and crashed in a forested area, causing no damage to populated regions.

Su-34
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alex Beltyukov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Su-34

Cause of the Crash

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the crash was caused by a malfunction in the landing gear deployment system. During the landing approach, the crew attempted to resolve the issue in flight but were unsuccessful. Following the flight operations commander's order, the pilots guided the aircraft to a safe area and ejected. Both crew members survived the incident.

Pilot Survival and Rescue Efforts

After ejection, the pilots were located alive and promptly evacuated by a helicopter dispatched to the crash site. Assistance in locating the crew was also provided by forest rangers from the nearby settlement of Veletma. The pilots were found using the aircraft's emergency beacon signal. Preliminary reports indicate that both pilots are in good condition.

Military Aviation in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

This incident marks the third Russian Air Force jet crash of 2025. In a similar event in September 2018, a MiG-31 interceptor jet crashed near Kulebaki during a scheduled training flight. Both pilots ejected successfully and were unharmed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Russia Accuses Ukraine of War Crimes Amid POW Execution Claims
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Accuses Ukraine of War Crimes Amid POW Execution Claims
Popular
Thermobaric Hell: Russian TOS Units Devastate Ukrainian Positions in Kharkiv Region

Units of Russia's "Sever" ("North") group of forces shared footage showing the destruction of enemy fortifications near Volchansk in the Kharkiv region

Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Caught in 'Thermobaric Hell'
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Ukraine Confirms Number of Russian POWs Executed After Capture
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening Nancy O'Brien Simpson Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma
A New York Victory, A Global Reckoning: Why Mandani’s Win Signals the Beginning of a Moral Awakening
Azerbaijan Forgets It Defeated Armenia, Not Russia
Deadly Drone Attack Hits Russian Defense Plant in Izhevsk
Deadly Drone Attack Hits Russian Defense Plant in Izhevsk
Last materials
Russian Forces Announce Complete Control Over Ukraine’s Luhansk Region
Supersonic Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Crashes Near Nizhny Novgorod
Adam Kadyrov Shares Photo with Putin Following Lavish Wedding
Orcas Surround Russian Tourists' Boat in Rare Display of Playful Behavior
Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov Sentenced to 13 Years
Five Hidden Diet Pitfalls That Only Make You Gain Weight
Marilyn Monroe's Declassified Conversation Points to Motive for Her Murder
Simple Technique Makes Your Hair Shine Naturally
Viking-Era Gold Bracelet Unearthed on Isle of Man
Zucchini Salad the Fresh Way
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.