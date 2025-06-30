World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal

Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Caught in 'Thermobaric Hell'

Units of Russia's "Sever" ("North") group of forces shared footage showing the destruction of enemy fortifications near Volchansk in the Kharkiv region.

War correspondent Alexander Kots posted the video on his Telegram channel.

According to Kots, heavy flamethrower system (TOS - tyazhelaya ognemetnaya systema) units inflicted a true "thermobaric hell" on Ukrainian forces. The first TOS strike served as a ranging shot, while subsequent strikes confidently executed a scorched-earth effect.

Details

A thermobaric weapon, also called an aerosol bomb, or a vacuum bomb, is a type of explosive munition that works by dispersing an aerosol cloud of gas, liquid or powdered explosive. This allows the chemical combustion to proceed using atmospheric oxygen, so that the weapon does not need to include an oxidizer. The fuel is usually a single compound, rather than a mixture of multiple substances. Many types of thermobaric weapons can be fitted to hand-held launchers, and can also be launched from airplanes.

