Videos and Testimonies Highlight Suspected Killings of Russian Prisoners

Executions of Russian soldiers by Ukrainian fighters can only be described as an act of mockery, a purely Nazi-style atrocity, State Duma deputy Andrey Kolesnik said, Lenta.ru publication reports.

On June 30, it was reported that Ukrainian troops had executed at least 26 Russian servicemen since February 2022, with many prisoners subjected to torture. Among the reported methods of abuse were beatings with sticks, the use of electric shock devices, and attacks by dogs.

One of the videos of the execution of Russian soldiers can be seen on our Telegram channel. WARNING: The video is extremely graphic and disturbing!!! Watch at your own discretion!

Kolesnik stated that the Ukrainian soldiers who carried out the executions were unworthy of the title of warrior. He reminded that according to the Geneva Conventions, even an enemy soldier is still a member of the armed forces and deserves humane treatment.

"Even toward a defeated enemy, our soldiers show mercy. But mercy is a privilege of the strong, while they are war criminals. First, they will be found and punished anyway. Second, they show their weakness and the fact that they are merely sadists and followers of Nazi ideology," Kolesnik said.

Several documented incidents have emerged over the course of the Russia–Ukraine conflict that indicate cases in which Ukrainian soldiers allegedly executed Russian prisoners of war (POWs), sparking widespread condemnation and calls for investigations. Among the most widely reported cases is the incident in the village of Makiivka (Luhansk region) in November 2022, where video footage circulated online appeared to show over ten Russian soldiers lying dead after surrendering. The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing a war crime, claiming the troops were executed after laying down their arms. Ukraine initially denied the allegations, suggesting some Russian soldiers may have opened fire during the surrender, prompting return fire. The UN later confirmed that at least 12 Russian soldiers appeared to have been summarily executed.

Another well-publicized case occurred near Bakhmut in early 2023, where videos reportedly surfaced of captured Russian soldiers being mistreated or executed. Some of the footage showed prisoners under duress, while others depicted possible extrajudicial killings. Russian authorities used these examples to accuse Ukrainian forces of systematic violations of the Geneva Conventions, while Ukrainian officials either disputed the authenticity of the footage or claimed it was taken out of context or staged.

While international human rights organizations have acknowledged concerns and called for thorough, impartial investigations into such claims from both sides, access to the front lines and to POW facilities remains limited. Consequently, many of these alleged war crimes remain difficult to independently verify, fueling further controversy in an already deeply polarized information environment.