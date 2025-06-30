World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Confirms Number of Russian POWs Executed After Capture

Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Incidents

In a startling admission, Ukraine has disclosed the number of Russian soldiers reportedly executed after surrendering. This revelation has ignited a fierce debate over the conduct of wartime justice and adherence to international law.

Soldiers
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Soldiers

What Ukraine Revealed

According to official statements, Ukrainian forces executed several dozen Russian prisoners of war in separate incidents. Notable cases include:

  • The Mala Rohan incident, where three wounded or surrendered Russian soldiers were shot in the knees and reportedly tortured—cited as a potential war crime by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission.
  • The Makiivka surrender-date footage, showing at least ten Russian soldiers who had laid down arms being killed at close range.

Legal and Ethical Implications

International humanitarian law—under the Geneva Conventions—strictly prohibits killing surrendered combatants. UN monitors have deemed these cases “apparent POW abuse” and warned that they constitute serious violations.

Wider Context and Reactions

Although Ukraine has released concrete numbers, legal experts caution war remains chaotic, making verification difficult. Ukraine’s abolition of capital punishment back in 2000 further complicates internal accountability.

Meanwhile, Russian sources routinely condemn such findings, calling for international investigation and denouncing the killings as evidence of Ukrainian brutality.

Amidst this, the broader war has seen grim milestones: over one million total Russian casualties (dead and wounded) and an estimated 250,000 Russian combat deaths—figures confirmed by Western intelligence.

Why It Matters

This disclosure highlights the tension between wartime exigencies and the imperatives of international humanitarian law. As the war grinds on, both Ukrainian and Russian authorities face mounting pressure to investigate and ensure compliance with legal norms governed by the Geneva Conventions.

The international community, including UN bodies and human rights organizations, will be watching closely. Their insistence on transparent, impartial investigations could determine whether justice is upheld—or if wartime breaches escalate further.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
World
China Hails Putin's Answer to Provocative Question About Taiwan
Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
Health
Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
Europe
NATO’s Hollow Triumph: A Summit of Illusions and Absent Agendas
Popular
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike

The Russian army has struck an oil terminal supplying fuel to the Ukrainian Navy, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Russia and Azerbaijan at Odds as 2001 Murder Case Reignites Ethnic Tensions
Drinking Instant Coffee May Increase Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
7 Surprising Cat Behaviors and What They Really Mean
Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Last materials
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Why Azerbaijan Cancels Russian Events Over Police Actions
You’re Shortening Your Engine’s Life Without Knowing It
Brew Saffron Tea the Right Way: Unlock the Golden Health Gains
Naked Mole‑Rats: The Underground Superhero Revealed
You’re Baking Cottage Cheese Casserole All Wrong: The Rise Trick
You’ve Been Misunderstanding Your Cat: 7 Strange Behavioral Clues
Mass Detentions of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg Spark Diplomatic Tensions
Instant Coffee Linked to Higher Risk of Blindness, New Study Finds
Russia Strikes Oil Terminal Supplying Ukrainian Navy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.