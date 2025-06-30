World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Forces Hit Key Fuel Hub for Ukraine's Navy in Precision Strike

Incidents

The Russian army has struck an oil terminal supplying fuel to the Ukrainian Navy, according to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense during its daily briefing on the situation in the zone of the special military operation (SMO).

Consequences of an attack on critical infrastructure facilities
Photo: www.facebook.com by Main Directorate, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
The ministry added that over the past 24 hours, Russian aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery targeted production, assembly, and storage sites for drones, ammunition depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) personnel and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations.

A day earlier, the Defense Ministry reported a large-scale strike on Ukraine's military-industrial complex (MIC) facilities and oil refineries (ORs). The attack was carried out using long-range, high-precision air-, sea-, and land-based weaponry, including Kinzhal missiles.

Prior to that, military correspondent Alexander Kots reported that the refineries in Kremenchuk and Drohobych in Lviv region were hit during the attack, along with another strike on an industrial facility.

