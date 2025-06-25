Russia Deploys Upgraded Geran-2 AI-Enhanced Kamikaze Drone in Ukraine Conflict

The Russian Armed Forces have deployed a new modification of the Geran-2 kamikaze drone in the special military operation (SMO) zone.

A video published by Zvezdanews Telegram channel shows the drone striking a facility at the Kramatorsk airfield, where unmanned aerial vehicles were reportedly being assembled.

The video includes a view of the drone's approach to the target, captured by the Geran's onboard camera, as well as separate footage from another drone showing the moment of impact.

The Military Informant Telegram channel speculated that the facility was hit by a Geran drone equipped with an optical guidance system. Earlier versions of the drone had targeted positions using pre-programmed coordinates.

Back in June, it was reported that Russian forces had begun using an upgraded version of the Geran-2 kamikaze drone in the SMO zone. The latest models are equipped with a camera, direct radio control system, and an artificial intelligence module capable of target recognition.