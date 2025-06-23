Trump's New War Goes Wrong as Iran Launches Blessings of Victory

Trump's New War Derails as Iran Strikes Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Iran has launched a large-scale missile attack on US military bases in the Middle East, reportedly in retaliation for recent American strikes on its nuclear infrastructure. At least six missiles were intercepted over Qatar's capital by US air defense systems, with a seventh missile reportedly heading toward Iraq.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Iran flag

According to Iranian military officials, the primary target was the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — considered the largest strategic US military asset in the region. Tehran declared the strike a "powerful and crushing" response, stating that no act of American aggression would go unanswered. Despite the intensity of the assault, Qatari authorities announced that their air defense forces had successfully intercepted the missiles; no casualties were reported.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed the number of missiles launched matched the number of bombs dropped by the US on Iran. The country's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said at least three missiles hit the Al Udeid base, although the US has not officially commented.

Click here to see more videos of Iran's missile strike on Qatar

The Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that the base had been evacuated in advance and stressed the country's right to respond directly under international law. Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait responded to the escalation by closing their airspace. In Bahrain, sirens were activated and citizens were urged to seek shelter.

Operation Blessings of Victory

According to Axios, the missile strike marks the beginning of a broader Iranian military campaign dubbed Blessings of Victory. Concurrently, Iran launched a parallel operation called O Abu Abdullah targeting US assets in Iraq.

US intelligence had previously warned of a potential Iranian strike on the Al Udeid base. Fox News noted the facility is one of the largest American airbases in the Middle East. In response to the escalation, the US Embassy in Qatar advised Americans to remain in secure locations, and Qatari authorities grounded all flights for safety.

Background: US Attacks on Iran's Nuclear Facilities

On June 22, President Donald Trump confirmed that US forces had conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The Fordow site, a fortified underground uranium enrichment facility located in mountainous terrain, was hit with a full payload of bombs. President Trump praised the operation and emphasized that only American military capabilities could carry out such a mission.

Following the strikes, Trump called for a de-escalation, posting on Truth Social: "Now is the time for peace!”

Outlook: Iran-Israel Conflict Timeline

Speaking to CNN, an unnamed Iranian official predicted the broader conflict involving Israel and its allies could last up to two years, and said Tehran is prepared for such a prolonged confrontation. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel aims to conclude its operations against Iran shortly, especially after the US successfully struck Iran's nuclear infrastructure. The US informed Arab officials that Israel seeks to end this war as soon as possible, the publication said.

As tensions rise, regional stability remains in jeopardy, and the risk of broader escalation looms large.

Trump Administration Expected Iranian Response

The Trump administration anticipated that Iran would retaliate after the recent US strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, but President Donald Trump does not seek further military intervention in the region, CNN reported, citing a senior White House official.

According to current information, Iran’s missile strike appeared to be solely directed at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Other reports of attacks in Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia were either carried out by Iran-backed militia groups or were entirely false. Sirens that sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait were likely precautionary measures.

An Al-Hadath correspondent in Iraq noted that, as of now, there had been no missile attacks from Iran on American military bases in Iraq. However, approximately an hour earlier, air defense systems at the Ain al-Asad base detected and shot down a drone and an "aerial target."

Iran Coordinates Strike with Qatar

According to The New York Times, three Iranian officials familiar with the planning said that Iran had coordinated its strike on the US airbase in Qatar with Qatari officials and had given advance warning to minimize casualties.

An observation circulating online highlighted that Al Jazeera, known for reporting in great detail on events in places like Jabalia, was ironically among the last outlets to cover the major incident in its own backyard — and even then, it cited American sources.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense Statement

In response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack, the Qatari Ministry of Defense issued the following statement minutes later: