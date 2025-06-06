World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Video Shows Huge Explosion in Kyiv

Incidents

On June 6, 2025, Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and other regions. The attack involved a combination of missiles and drones, resulting in multiple casualties and significant infrastructure damage.

Сasualties were reported across several districts, with emergency services responding to multiple incidents.

Russia fired a total of 452 aerial targets during the assault, including 67 missiles of various types and 194 drones. Air defense systems managed to intercept a significant number of these projectiles, but some penetrated defenses.

The strikes spanned a broad geographical area, with numerous impacts reported in Kyiv. The assault included the use of kamikaze drones, Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles, Tu-95MS strategic bombers carrying Kh-101 cruise missiles, and Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea Fleet warships, among other types of weaponry.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
