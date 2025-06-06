Wagner Completes Contract in Mali, Hands Over to Russian Ministry’s African Corps

PMC (private military company) Wagner is ending its mission in Mali after three and a half years of cooperation with the authorities and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Mali, the company stated.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rgaudin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Mali flag

The decision was made after fulfilling all the objectives of the contract.

"For 3.5 years, the "musicians" fought shoulder to shoulder with the people of Mali against terrorism. We (…) accomplished the main task — all regional capitals returned under the control of legitimate authorities. The mission is complete. PMC Wagner is returning home,” said the Wagner press service.

The PMC participated in rearming and training Mali's Armed Forces, as well as creating an effective system of counterterrorism operations. Mali's Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, General Sadio Camara, called Wagner's presence "a symbol of the country's newly regained sovereignty” over its territory. During their time in Mali, Wagner fighters eliminated "four leaders of terrorist groups, thousands of militants, and 11 of their strongholds.”

PMC Wagner has been replaced by the "African Corps,” subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The most notable episode of Wagner's presence in Mali was the capture of Kidal.

The assault operations in 2023 began immediately after the withdrawal of the last UN peacekeepers who had been protecting the separatists. The capture of Kidal marked an important milestone in the military campaign of Mali's Armed Forces and PMC Wagner against militants. The city was a symbol of Tuareg separatism, where the Malian army had not appeared for years.

However, there were setbacks. In July 2024, government forces and Wagner fighters were ambushed by Tuareg separatists in northern Mali. Dozens of Wagner fighters were unable to escape. Ukrainian authorities claimed to have helped prepare this operation. Subsequently, Mali and Niger severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

Wagner's actions in Africa were compared to the heroism of Red Army soldiers.

This statement was made by Fidel Guandjika, special advisor to the President of the Central African Republic (CAR), during an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. He praised the heroism of the Soviet peoples during the Great Patriotic War and added that the fight against Nazism continues today. "Our cooperation today corresponds to what it was 86 years ago when we fought Nazism,” Guandjika said.

Meanwhile, Wagner PMC commander Dmitry Podolsky, call sign Salem, said the fighters look up to their ancestors who fought in the Great Patriotic War. Salem mentioned Wagner's operations in Africa, Syria, and the special military operation (in Ukraine). He highlighted the capture of Palmyra, Artemovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut), and Soledar. According to the commander, Wagner achieved in two months in Mali what France could not accomplish in several years of Operation Barkhane.