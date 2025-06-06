World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Wagner Completes Contract in Mali, Hands Over to Russian Ministry’s African Corps

PMC Wagner Ends Mission in Mali After 3.5 Years, Declares Victory Over Terrorism
Incidents

PMC (private military company) Wagner is ending its mission in Mali after three and a half years of cooperation with the authorities and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Mali, the company stated.

Mali flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Rgaudin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Mali flag

The decision was made after fulfilling all the objectives of the contract.

"For 3.5 years, the "musicians" fought shoulder to shoulder with the people of Mali against terrorism. We (…) accomplished the main task — all regional capitals returned under the control of legitimate authorities. The mission is complete. PMC Wagner is returning home,” said the Wagner press service.

The PMC participated in rearming and training Mali's Armed Forces, as well as creating an effective system of counterterrorism operations. Mali's Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, General Sadio Camara, called Wagner's presence "a symbol of the country's newly regained sovereignty” over its territory. During their time in Mali, Wagner fighters eliminated "four leaders of terrorist groups, thousands of militants, and 11 of their strongholds.”

PMC Wagner has been replaced by the "African Corps,” subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The most notable episode of Wagner's presence in Mali was the capture of Kidal.
The assault operations in 2023 began immediately after the withdrawal of the last UN peacekeepers who had been protecting the separatists. The capture of Kidal marked an important milestone in the military campaign of Mali's Armed Forces and PMC Wagner against militants. The city was a symbol of Tuareg separatism, where the Malian army had not appeared for years.

However, there were setbacks. In July 2024, government forces and Wagner fighters were ambushed by Tuareg separatists in northern Mali. Dozens of Wagner fighters were unable to escape. Ukrainian authorities claimed to have helped prepare this operation. Subsequently, Mali and Niger severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine.

Wagner's actions in Africa were compared to the heroism of Red Army soldiers.
This statement was made by Fidel Guandjika, special advisor to the President of the Central African Republic (CAR), during an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. He praised the heroism of the Soviet peoples during the Great Patriotic War and added that the fight against Nazism continues today. "Our cooperation today corresponds to what it was 86 years ago when we fought Nazism,” Guandjika said.

Meanwhile, Wagner PMC commander Dmitry Podolsky, call sign Salem, said the fighters look up to their ancestors who fought in the Great Patriotic War. Salem mentioned Wagner's operations in Africa, Syria, and the special military operation (in Ukraine). He highlighted the capture of Palmyra, Artemovsk (Ukrainian name: Bakhmut), and Soledar. According to the commander, Wagner achieved in two months in Mali what France could not accomplish in several years of Operation Barkhane.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian Forces Adopt New Strategy in Ukraine, Abandon Direct Assaults on Cities
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Adopt New Strategy in Ukraine, Abandon Direct Assaults on Cities
Moscow Reportedly Mulls Oreshnik Missile Strike After Ukrainian Sabotage
Hotspots and Incidents
Moscow Reportedly Mulls Oreshnik Missile Strike After Ukrainian Sabotage
Russian Troops Hijack Canadian APC in Front of Ukrainian Soldiers
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Troops Hijack Canadian APC in Front of Ukrainian Soldiers Видео 
Popular
To Strike Ukraine in Revenge, Russia Ready to Resort to Big Prometheus Plan

Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan

Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Two M1 Abrams Tanks, MaxxPro APCs, Stryker, and Challenger Vehicles Hit in Russian Strike
Ukraine’s Claims on Airfield Attacks Are False, Planes Will Be Restored
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Factories, Pilot Training Centers, and Ammo Depots
Last materials
Yuan Falls Below ₽11 as Bank of Russia Slashes Rate
Essential honeysuckle care tips to enjoy sweet berries year after year
PMC Wagner Ends Mission in Mali After 3.5 Years, Declares Victory Over Terrorism
No eggs, no problem: how to make a delicious vegan omelet with everyday ingredients
'Gates of Hell' – World's Largest Methane Emission Source – Dims
Milk, sugar, fast food: what your skin is trying to tell you about your diet
Only Russian Survivor of ADA-TK2N, Dies Amid Medication Dispute
Major Fire at Theme Park in Russia's Largest Children's Resort Towns
The durian dilemma: why this fruit is banned on trains in Singapore
Missing Girl Found After Disappearing from Hospital Eight Years Ago
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.