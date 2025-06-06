Major Fire at Theme Park in Russia's Largest Children's Resort Towns

A major fire in a theme park in the resort city of Anapa in Southern Russia has been completely extinguished. No one was hurt, the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said, RIA Novosti reports.

"The fire in the park area in Anapa has been fully extinguished. There have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined," the statement said.

The fire broke out at "Jungle" amusement park in Anapa. According to the regional EMERCOM office, car tires caught fire in the park, covering an area of 650 square meters. The blaze also damaged a café and six retail kiosks.

Details

Anapa is a town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the northern coast of the Black Sea near the Sea of Azov. As of the 2021 Russian census, it had a population of 81,863. It is one of the largest children's resorts in Russia. In ancient times, Anapa was the site of a major seaport and a capital of the Sindi people. In the 6th century BCE, it was settled by Greeks, who called it Gorgippia. In later centuries, the settlement came under the control of Genoa and then the Ottoman Empire. In 1781, a fortress was constructed there, which became the site of multiple sieges during the Russo-Turkish wars. It was finally annexed by the Russian Empire in 1829, after several occupations.

