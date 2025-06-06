World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian General: Russian Army Shifts Tactics in Ongoing Ukraine Campaign

Russian Forces Adopt New Strategy in Ukraine, Abandon Direct Assaults on Cities
The Russian Armed Forces have shifted to a new strategy in the zone of the special military operation (SMO), Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov said.

Russian forces advancing in Ukraine
Photo: z.mil.ru by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
According to Alaudinov, the forms and methods of warfare have changed multiple times during the SMO, leading the Russian command to develop new approaches. Notably, the Russian forces have abandoned the tactic of storming major cities.

"The situation, forms, and methods of combat have completely changed and are dictating a new strategy. We don't need to enter every major city and lose a huge number of troops," Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov said. 

It is the current battlefield situation that drives strategy now, he added.

"We simply need to keep tightening the noose, and essentially, every enemy garrison, once it loses combat effectiveness and logistical capacity, is forced to abandon its positions and retreat,” the general explained.

Russian Troops Advance in Sumy Region

Separately, a Russian serviceman with call sign Major described Russian advances in Ukraine's Sumy region, highlighting a tactical maneuver in the village of Vodolagi. According to the serviceman, the village was captured after Russian units surrounded it from three directions. The village was encircled from the north, east, and southeast, forcing many Ukrainian soldiers to surrender, he added.

Ukrainian Forces Stick to Defensive Tactics

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces are relying heavily on drones and defensive positions, a Russian fighter with call sign Nemets said. In the area near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region, he said, the Ukrainian troops rarely move and instead defend passively using unmanned aerial vehicles.

"There's very little live movement. Their mobility is weak," the man said.

Close-quarters combat is nearly nonexistent, with Ukrainian troops primarily trying to hold their positions. Ukrainian drones reportedly focus on targeting armored vehicles or engaging when Russian forces are active on the battlefield. Russian troops continue their advance in Zaporizhzhia, using artillery to force Ukrainian units to retreat.

