Russia Launches Massive Retaliatory Strike on Ukrainian Military Targets

Russian forces have carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets in response to what Moscow described as terrorist acts committed by the republic.

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported the attack during its daily briefing on the situation in the zone of the special military operation (SMO).

According to the ministry, the strike took place overnight on June 6 and involved long-range, high-precision weapons launched from air, sea, and land platforms, as well as combat drones.

Targets included design bureaus associated with the production and repair of weapons and military equipment, drone assembly facilities, pilot training centers, and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

"The objective of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

The Armed Forces of Russia struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, the regions of Odesa, Rivne, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi, as well as in Cherkasy.

The strikes covered a wide geographical area, with many impacts recorded in Kyiv. The attacks involved kamikaze drones, Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems, Tu-95MS strategic bombers armed with Kh-101 cruise missiles, combat ships of the Black Sea Fleet equipped with Kalibr missiles, and other weaponry.

Kyiv’s largest thermal power plant reportedly hit

According to preliminary data, Kyiv’s Thermal Power Plant No. 5 (TPP-5) sustained damage. The head of Kyiv's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, stated that some neighborhoods on the left bank of the capital might experience emergency power outages.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported explosions in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odesa. Eyewitnesses also described fires in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Additional explosions were reported in the Kyiv region, as well as in Lutsk and Ternopil. According to the Telegram channel WarGonzo, the attack involved Geran drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.

Moreover, Ukrainian media stated that industrial and infrastructure facilities in Ternopil were hit, leaving parts of the city without power, according to the mayor. In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out in a non-residential area—in a metal hangar. Fires were also reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

In addition, reports indicated that a Russian missile destroyed a Patriot air defense system near Kyiv.