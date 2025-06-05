World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

To Strike Ukraine in Revenge, Russia Ready to Resort to Big Prometheus Plan

Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
Incidents

Russia has several options for responding to Ukraine's terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. In particular, Moscow may resort to comprehensive measures, such as, for example, the 'Big Prometheus' plan, military blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk wrote for Rybar Telegram channel.

Missile strike
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Missile strike

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin heard a report from Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin on the progress of the investigation. According to the head of state, Kyiv deliberately struck civilians, which, under all international norms, qualifies as a terrorist act. Putin specifically noted that the crime was organized on the eve of another round of negotiations initiated by Moscow.

In this context, Moscow's response to those attacks is a matter of national image, let alone military and political implications.

"There are plenty of options, and it's not just about the strikes on border-region energy infrastructure or the much-discussed Oreshnik missile retaliation. At the very least, long-standing comprehensive measures like the 'Big Prometheus' plan should be considered," blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk wrote for Rybar.

The 'Big Prometheus' plan

Little is publicly known about the plan. According to the military blogger, proposals for this operation were formulated back in August 2024. The goal of the plan is to completely isolate and shut down Kyiv as a center of military and financial command. He clarified that this could be done with existing capabilities, without nuclear escalation.

Another possible response to the terrorist attacks could be a strike using the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile. The Military Chronicle Telegram channel noted that if such a missile is used, Ukrainian production facilities involved in assembling cruise missiles from foreign parts could be targeted. These include facilities producing the Liutyi drone and its variants — specifically the Artem plant and Antonov State Enterprise in Kyiv. Other potential targets include the Radius plant (Kyiv) and Mikropribor (Dnipropetrovsk).

A spectacular hit is not the main objective of the next strike – Russia should inflict preferably irreversible damage on facilities critical to the production of high-precision weaponry, analysts note.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine Intel: Russia Stockpiling Hundreds of Missiles for Potential Strikes
World
Ukraine Intel: Russia Stockpiling Hundreds of Missiles for Potential Strikes
Russian Troops Hijack Canadian APC in Front of Ukrainian Soldiers
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Troops Hijack Canadian APC in Front of Ukrainian Soldiers Видео 
Popular
'Who Negotiates With Terrorists?' — Putin Rules Out Meeting With Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture
North Korean Fighter Blows Himself Up to Avoid Capture by Ukrainian Forces
Russia's Kaliningrad at Risk of Isolation as Finland, Estonia Mull Maritime Restrictions
Mark Rutte: Baltic and Black Seas Are Zones of NATO Responbility
Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson Taciturn Trump and The Big Beautiful Bill — Thou Shalt Not Pass! Guy Somerset
Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine
Russian Soldiers Hihjack LAV Super Bison as Ukrainian Driver Tries to Intervene
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Last materials
Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
Gardeners reveal what peppers need to produce more — and it’s not just sun and water
Bear offers bones and pinecones in exchange for food — but it’s not as cute as it sounds
Quick and clean fish cleaning technique — step-by-step for home cooks
Tired after meals? Irritable when hungry? Your blood sugar may be swinging — even if you’re healthy
Russia Releases Footage of Destroyed US Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Hiking beneath the Eiger’s North Face: drama, glaciers, and train station access
New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft
Fossil of ancient snake suggests reptiles adapted to freezing winters much earlier than believed
Damaged Russian Bombers to Be Repaired After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.