To Strike Ukraine in Revenge, Russia Ready to Resort to Big Prometheus Plan

Russia has several options for responding to Ukraine's terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions. In particular, Moscow may resort to comprehensive measures, such as, for example, the 'Big Prometheus' plan, military blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk wrote for Rybar Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Missile strike

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin heard a report from Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin on the progress of the investigation. According to the head of state, Kyiv deliberately struck civilians, which, under all international norms, qualifies as a terrorist act. Putin specifically noted that the crime was organized on the eve of another round of negotiations initiated by Moscow.

In this context, Moscow's response to those attacks is a matter of national image, let alone military and political implications.

"There are plenty of options, and it's not just about the strikes on border-region energy infrastructure or the much-discussed Oreshnik missile retaliation. At the very least, long-standing comprehensive measures like the 'Big Prometheus' plan should be considered," blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk wrote for Rybar.

The 'Big Prometheus' plan

Little is publicly known about the plan. According to the military blogger, proposals for this operation were formulated back in August 2024. The goal of the plan is to completely isolate and shut down Kyiv as a center of military and financial command. He clarified that this could be done with existing capabilities, without nuclear escalation.

Another possible response to the terrorist attacks could be a strike using the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile. The Military Chronicle Telegram channel noted that if such a missile is used, Ukrainian production facilities involved in assembling cruise missiles from foreign parts could be targeted. These include facilities producing the Liutyi drone and its variants — specifically the Artem plant and Antonov State Enterprise in Kyiv. Other potential targets include the Radius plant (Kyiv) and Mikropribor (Dnipropetrovsk).

A spectacular hit is not the main objective of the next strike – Russia should inflict preferably irreversible damage on facilities critical to the production of high-precision weaponry, analysts note.