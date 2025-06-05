Russia Releases Footage of Destroyed US Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Sumy Region

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a column of obliterated US-made military equipment in Ukraine's Sumy region. The footage was published on the ministry's official Telegram channel.

The video shows damaged vehicles in a rural area. According to the ministry, the equipment includes:

two M1 Abrams tanks,

two International MaxxPro armored personnel carriers,

a Stryker armored fighting vehicle,

and a Challenger armored recovery vehicle.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense also reported that troops from the "North" group in the Sumy region had defeated several Ukrainian units, including fighters from the Special Operations Forces assault center.