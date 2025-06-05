New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft

A new video has emerged showing drones striking Russian strategic bomber aircraft. Ukrainian sources claim that 41 planes were damaged in the strike, while satellite imagery confirms hits on 12 aircraft.

Some of the planes were struck without causing fires or explosions, which would not be visible from satellites.

Additionally, the video shows aircraft being hit at Dyagilevo and Ivanovo airbases – the locations where Russian sources previously claimed that attacks were "repelled."

Based on the footage, viewers can count for themselves how many aircraft were hit at the four bases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo. The video also includes scenes showing holes about half a meter wide in aircraft – damage that didn’t cause fires and could be concealed with car tires. These would not show up on satellite images either.

Meanwhile, the United States challenged Ukrainian claims through Reuters, stating that 20 Russian aircraft were destroyed or damaged in Operation Spider Web, but not 41 as Kyiv claimed.

To date, there has been no response to the strike. The footage clearly shows drones targeting 33 Russian planes, including two reconnaissance aircraft, strategic bombers, and strike aircraft.