World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft

Incidents

A new video has emerged showing drones striking Russian strategic bomber aircraft. Ukrainian sources claim that 41 planes were damaged in the strike, while satellite imagery confirms hits on 12 aircraft.

Some of the planes were struck without causing fires or explosions, which would not be visible from satellites.

Additionally, the video shows aircraft being hit at Dyagilevo and Ivanovo airbases – the locations where Russian sources previously claimed that attacks were "repelled."

Based on the footage, viewers can count for themselves how many aircraft were hit at the four bases: Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo. The video also includes scenes showing holes about half a meter wide in aircraft – damage that didn’t cause fires and could be concealed with car tires. These would not show up on satellite images either.

Meanwhile, the United States challenged Ukrainian claims through Reuters, stating that 20 Russian aircraft were destroyed or damaged in  Operation Spider Web, but not 41 as Kyiv claimed.

To date, there has been no response to the strike. The footage clearly shows drones targeting 33 Russian planes, including two reconnaissance aircraft, strategic bombers, and strike aircraft.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
News All >
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.