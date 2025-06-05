Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Catches Fire in Pacific Ocean

Cargo ship fire

A cargo ship transporting approximately 3,000 vehicles, including 800 electric vehicles (EVs), caught fire in the Pacific Ocean, prompting the evacuation of all 22 crew members. The vessel, named Morning Midas and operated by London-based Zodiac Maritime, was en route from Yantai, China, to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico, when the incident occurred about 300 miles southwest of Alaska's Adak Island.

The fire reportedly originated on a deck carrying electric vehicles, although the exact cause remains undetermined. Despite attempts to extinguish the blaze using the ship's CO2 fire suppression system, the fire reignited, leading the crew to abandon ship. All crew members were safely rescued by the nearby merchant vessel Cosco Hellas.

The U.S. Coast Guard has dispatched resources, including air and sea assistance, to contain the fire and is collaborating with Zodiac Maritime on recovery efforts. A tugboat has been deployed for salvage operations.

The Morning Midas, built in 2006 and flagged under Liberia, remains adrift as investigations into the cause of the fire commence.