Passenger Trains Delayed After Railway Tracks Exploded in Southern Russia

Explosion Hits Railway in Voronezh Region, No Casualties Reported
An explosion occurred on a railway track in the Voronezh region. The incident took place at around 9:30 a. m. Moscow time at the 725th kilometer of the Yevdakovо-Saguny section.

The governor of Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, reported that several trains were halted along the railway line.

"The driver of one of the trains noticed minor damage to the track. There are no casualties," the official stated on Telegram, emphasizing that he is personally overseeing the situation.

Emergency services are working at the scene, along with a repair and recovery team from the South-Eastern Railway (SE Railway). They confirmed that due to damage to one of the tracks, traffic on that section has been temporarily suspended.

"Several passenger trains are delayed en route,” the SE Railway reported via Telegram.

Bombs found near the explosion site

Later, Shot Telegram channel reported that several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found near the site of the explosion. Bomb disposal vehicles have been dispatched to the railway.

Bridge blown up in Bryansk region

On the night of June 1, a bridge in the Bryansk region collapsed onto passenger train No. 86 (Klimovo-Moscow) as a result of an explosion. The train driver managed to brake in time, helping to prevent more casualties. According to Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, the bomb used in the attack contained foreign-made explosives.

Commenting on the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine deliberately committed an attack against civilians by blowing up the bridge. Putin also said that Kyiv's actions constitute terrorism under all international norms.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
