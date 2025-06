Russian Troops Hijack Canadian APC in Front of Ukrainian Soldiers

Russian servicemen stole an armored personnel carrier (APC) before the eyes of Ukrainian soldiers. The footage of the incident was published by “Work, Brothers!” Telegram channel.

The video shows a reconnaissance company from the 22nd Motor Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces hijacking a Canadian LAV Super Bison APC right in front of the enemy. A Ukrainian mechanic-driver ran after the vehicle but was unable to stop the hijackers.