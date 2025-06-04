Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture

A video has surfaced showing Ukrainian soldiers attempting to capture a North Korean fighter who was participating in combat operations in the zone of the special military operation.

To avoid being taken prisoner, the North Korean soldier detonated a grenade, killing himself. The footage was published by Voenny Osvedomitel (Military Informant) Telegram channel.

According to the channel, the events took place in Russia’s Kursk region in January 2025. The video shows Ukrainian troops approaching the North Korean soldier from behind as he lies on snow-covered ground. Before detonating the grenade, the soldier let out a battle cry.

The footage also shows a second North Korean serviceman with severe injuries, who was then executed at close range by Ukrainian fighters.