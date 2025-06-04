Blogger Abducted and Thrown into Trunk in Moscow Following Anti-Muslim Rank on Social Media

Blogger Abducted in Moscow by Alleged National Guard Officers After Anti-Muslim Rants

The men who were detained for abducting business coach Areg Shchepikhin in Moscow identified themselves as members of Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardiya). The suspects presented documents allegedly confirming their affiliation with the security service. Law enforcement is currently investigating whether they had legal grounds for such a detention.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DonSimon, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Полицейские

Blogger Abducted at Yaroslavsky Train Station

The man kidnapped at Yaroslavsky train station has been identified as 39-year-old (some sources say 40) Areg Shchepikhin, a business consultant, mentor, marketer, and blogger from the Moscow suburb of Khimki. According to media reports, Shchepikhin was very active on social media.

In his posts, he referred to himself as a "Hero of Russia," "World's #1 Visionary," "National Speaker," and "Minister of the Future of the Russian Federation." He also claimed to be a member of the "Royal Family of Russia."

He claimed to work with businesses in China, participate in educational initiatives, and possess unique personal development techniques.

The Blogger Frequently Posted Photos With Celebrities

Shchepikhin regularly posted photos with well-known public figures on social media, including Vladimir Medinsky, Tatyana Golikova, Maria Zakharova, Denis Pushilin, Evgenia Medvedeva, Lusia Chebotina, Valya Karnaval, and others.

He presented himself as a public figure with access to elite circles.

Shchepikhin Posted Insults Toward Muslims

Reports indicate that Shchepikhin published videos online containing offensive remarks toward Muslims. His mother told journalists that he had been deeply affected by the events in Nagorno-Karabakh in recent years, despite not having fought there.

Nevertheless, Shchepikhin considered himself emotionally invested in the Armenian cause and reacted strongly to the outcomes of the conflict.

According to his mother, following the Karabakh events, Areg developed a sharply negative attitude toward Muslims and peoples of the Caucasus. She added that she does not share his views and was unaware of his aggressive online statements.

Calls in Chechnya to 'Hold Shchepikhin Accountable'

Media and Telegram channels have linked the abduction to Shchepikhin's provocative videos, in which he made derogatory and inflammatory remarks about Chechens, Dagestanis, and Muslims in general.

He also insulted Islam, the Quran, and Allah. One such video was reposted by Chechen blogger Sakhab Makalov, who called for the creator to be "held accountable” through legal means.

After this, Shchepikhin's videos spread rapidly among Caucasus-region social media users, triggering widespread anger and condemnation.

On the day of his kidnapping — June 3 — Shchepikhin posted a new video recorded at Yaroslavsky train station. In the footage, he repeated earlier offensive comments and also criticized several popular bloggers. The recognizable train station interiors may have helped pinpoint his location.

Shchepikhin Thrown Into Trunk Outside Yaroslavsky Station

On the evening of June 3, bearded men grabbed Shchepikhin at Yaroslavsky station, dragged him through the station and metal detectors, and shoved him into the trunk of a black Mercedes with emergency lights and license plates from the AMR series. They then drove off in an unknown direction.

Shchepikhin called for help, claiming the men were not law enforcement officers and were kidnapping him over his statements. Footage recorded by other passengers shows a station staff member escorting the men out without intervening.

No passengers attempted to stop the abductors.

Later, the vehicle used in the abduction was found near the Kiev Highway. Inside were a driver and two passengers, all of whom were detained. The men claimed to be National Guard officers and presented documents to that effect.

Blogger Has Been Released

Shchepikhin is free — he was released around midnight and is currently staying at a hostel in Moscow, according to Baza Telegram channel.

“They basically kidnapped me, took me out of the city. I wasn’t tortured much, it was more of an interrogation. I didn’t like that they were trying to find out the addresses of my wife and parents,” Areg Shchepikhin’s said in a comment for Baza.

No Official Comments from Law Enforcement Yet

As of now, Russia's Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee, and other security agencies have not officially commented on the motives behind the incident or its possible organizers.

However, according to media reports, the investigation is currently treating the case as an abduction committed by a group of individuals using violence and allegedly motivated by revenge for public insults.