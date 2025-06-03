World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Oreshnik Missile Threat Looms as Russia Considers Retaliation After Attacks

Moscow Reportedly Mulls Oreshnik Missile Strike After Ukrainian Sabotage
Ukrainian bloggers and Telegram channels are spreading panic over claims that Russia is preparing massive retaliatory strikes on Ukraine in response to its recent attacks on the Russian territory, including the explosion of two bridges in Bryansk and Kursk regions.

Threat of Oreshnik MRBM Strike Declared

One such claim of a potential response strike comes from Ukrainian nationalist Igor Mosiychuk (listed as terrorist and extremist in Russia).  In a post on his Telegram channel he wrote that the Russian leadership allegedly held an emergency meeting in the Kremlin and decided to strike Ukraine with the Oreshnik hypersonic missile.

The Asian press is also anticipating another deployment of the Oreshnik. 

"In the event that Ukraine’s long-range Western missiles strike strategically significant targets and/or a nationwide assassination-terrorism campaign is commenced, especially if there’s any credible threat to Putin or other senior officials, then Russia might retaliate by dropping more Oreshniks," Asia Times publication said

As for possible targets, analysts suggest bridges across the Dnipro River (to disrupt military supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine), as well as major logistics hubs and industrial facilities supporting the Ukrainian military.

