Ukraine Carries Out Underwater Strike on Crimean Bridge

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out a third strike on the Crimean Bridge — this time underwater, SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk said.

According to the agency, the operation took place today at 4:44 a.m. Explosives equivalent to about 1,100 kilograms of TNT were placed underneath the underwater section of one of the bridge's supports.

As a result, the bridge sustained serious damage at the base level, SBU said.

Preparations for the operation took several months. There were no civilian casualties.

This is the third attack on the bridge: previous reports described damage to the roadway and the railway line.