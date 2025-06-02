Drone-Laden Truck Blows up on Roadside Before Reaching Target in Russia’s Far East

One of the trucks believed to have been transporting Ukrainian drones failed to reach its target in Russia's Amur Region and exploded.

In one of the videos, smoke can be seen coming from the truck. A man is seen entering the truck before it explodes. At the time of the blast, people were staying near the vehicle, but their condition has not been reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck burned on a highway near the village of Seryshevo in the Amur Region. There is a military airfield near the settlement, but the attack was thus thwarted.

On June 1, a swarm of Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian regions, including Siberia. According to Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev, the target was a military facility in the village of Sredny.

Local residents in both Irkutsk and Murmansk regions also reported that the drones were launched from trucks.