World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Investigators Hunt Ukrainian-Born Man Behind Drone Transport Network

Truck Drivers Say They Were Misled About Cargo Used in Russian Drone Attacks
Incidents

Investigators have questioned the truck drivers who transported the drones used in the June 1 attacks on Russian regions. The men admitted they were unaware they were carrying weapons — they had been told they were transporting prefab cabins  instead of drones.

Drone
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lionel Allorge, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Drone

There was also one common detail in their testimonies — all the trucks belonged to a 37-year-old man named Artyom.

All trucks were loaded in Chelyabinsk

Alexander Z., a 55-year-old resident of Chelyabinsk and driver of the truck from which the drones attacked a military airfield in Murmansk Oblast, said he had received a job assignment from a local businessman to deliver prefab cabins from Chelyabinsk to Murmansk. After agreeing on the price, the “cargo” was loaded into the truck, and along the route, he was contacted multiple times by phone with instructions on where to stop. The final instruction was to park near a gas station not far from the airfield.

A similar story was told by drivers whose trucks carried drones that attacked the Ryazan and Ivanovo regions. Sergey, 46, also took a job out of Chelyabinsk, and while driving into Ryazan, drones were suddenly launched from his truck after its roof was ripped open. The same thing happened to a driver who stopped near the Ivanovo airfield.

Law-enforcers are now searching for the man named only as Artyom, the owner of the vehicles. Preliminary information suggests he is originally from Ukraine.

One other truck never made it to its destination and exploded en route along the Chita–Khabarovsk highway, where a section of road remains closed. The driver reportedly did not survive.

The owners of the warehouse in Chelyabinsk — believed to have been used to assemble the FPV drone containers — have also been detained. The warehouse is now empty, and samples have been taken to test for explosive substances.

Attack on airfields planned from within Russian territory

Ukrainian agents prepared the large-scale attack while operating inside Russia, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The operation — classified by Russian investigators as a terrorist act — was in the works for a year and a half.

A total of 117 drones and agents in three Russian regions were involved. Zelensky gave special thanks to Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), who is listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia’s financial monitoring service Rosfinmonitoring.

On June 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive drone attack to strike several military airfields. Facilities in Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were hit, with several aircraft damaged. In Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions, the attacks were repelled.

In the Irkutsk region, several men were filmed trying to throw stones at the drones as they were flying out of the truck. The act was widely praised in Russia, with officials proposing to reward the men.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
What really makes someone attractive? Hint: it’s not just their looks
Women
What really makes someone attractive? Hint: it’s not just their looks
Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Hotspots and Incidents
Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day Видео 
Japanese walking technique: a simple way to burn fat, improve posture, and activate your body
Sport
Japanese walking technique: a simple way to burn fat, improve posture, and activate your body
Popular
Body of Alleged Drone-Truck Driver Found in Irkutsk Region, Video Suggests Execution

A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields

Truck Driver Linked to Drone Launches Found Strangled in Irkutsk Region
Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields
Ukraine Launches FPV Drones from Trucks to Attack Military Aircraft in Five Russian Regions
Explosions Hit Two Bridges in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders
Bryansk Train Disaster: Sabotage Feared After Bridge Collapse Kills Seven
Japanese walking technique: a simple way to burn fat, improve posture, and activate your body
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
Last materials
Truck Drivers Say They Were Misled About Cargo Used in Russian Drone Attacks
Skincare only works if you follow the right order — here’s what to apply and when
Why boiled eggs stick to the shell — and how to fix it for good
Astronomers discover spiral galaxy like the Milky Way — but 11 billion years older
How to keep snakes out of your yard — natural and safe methods that really work
Scientists discover a massive underground “sponge” that can supply water to rivers and entire cities
Japanese walking technique: a simple way to burn fat, improve posture, and activate your body
Homemade dulce de leche: a creamy caramel treat with just 3 ingredients
Mediterranean diet: the natural way to fight chronic inflammation
Looking for a used car? These 5 underrated models are smarter buys than you think
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.