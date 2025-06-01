Truck Driver Linked to Drone Launches Found Strangled in Irkutsk Region

A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields.

The footage was published by Belorusskiy Silovik Telegram channel.

The caption to the video says that the driver of the truck, from which the drones were launched, was found dead.

According to the footage, he appears to have been strangled with a plastic zip tie. It is believed that the video was filmed in the Irkutsk region.

Local residents reported a drone attack on a military airfield in the Murmansk region on June 1. As of now, there has been no official confirmation of the incident from city authorities.