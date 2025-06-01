Ukraine Launches FPV Drones from Trucks to Attack Military Aircraft in Five Russian Regions

Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields

On Sunday, June 1, a swarm of Ukrainian drones attacked several Russian regions. Drone attacks took place in Irkutsk region and Siberia for the first time. Murmansk and Ryazan regions were also affected.

Drones in Murmansk Region Launched from a Truck

Residents of Olenegorsk in the Murmansk Region reported that the city was attacked by drones launched from a truck parked near a local gas station. They also reported hearing explosions and seeing a fire.

"The truck was parked at the entrance to Olenegorsk. The driver was running around, and drones were flying out of his truck toward Vysoky. The traffic police have detained him,” a local resident said.

Reportedly, the truck driver may have been unaware of the threat.

"This morning, a truck stopped at a gas station at the entrance to the city. After a while, drones started flying directly out of its cargo area and then attacked various targets," Baza Telegram channel said.

Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis commented on the drone attack via his Telegram channel:

"Enemy drones have raided Murmansk Region. Air defenses, law enforcement, and emergency services are active. I urge locals to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to 112,” Chibis wrote. He also called on residents not to share videos or photos of the drone attack or air defense operations on social media, warning that such content could be used by the enemy.

Drones Attack Siberia for the First Time

Reports also emerged of a drone attack on the Irkutsk Region.

"Residents of Usolye-Sibirskoye (Irkutsk Region) are reporting a mass UAV attack. This may be the first drone attack in Siberia,” Baza reported.

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev confirmed the incident, stating that drones, as in Murmansk, were launched from a truck.

"At the moment, we know this was a drone attack on a military facility in the settlement of Sredny. It's the first of its kind in Siberia. One drone also hit an old building in Novomaltinsk. The exact number of drones is still unknown,” Kobzev wrote.

According to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), the operation was called Web. It was allegedly directed by SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk (listed as a terrorist/extremist by Russia's financial watchdog). According to Baza, the essence of the operation was to launch FPV drones from cargo trucks equipped with launch systems.

Russian officials have not commented on these claims.

Ryazan Region Also Targeted by Drones

On June 1, drones also attacked the Ryazan Region. Regional governor Pavel Malkov confirmed the attack in his Telegram channel:

"On Children's Day, terrorists launched yet another attack on our region. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. A fragment of a downed UAV damaged the roof of a residential building. The material damage is being assessed,” the statement read.

Operation Web Targets Russian Military Airfields

It took Ukraine over 18 months to prepare the operation, sources from Suspilne and Hromadske at the Security Service of Ukraine said.

"The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) first smuggled FPV drones into Russia, and later delivered mobile wooden cabins. Drones were hidden under the roofs of those cabins. The cabins were mounted on cargo trucks. At the start of the operation, the roofs of the cabins were remotely opened and the drones were launched. The individuals involved in preparing the operation are now back in Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky oversaw the operation, which was carried out by SBU chief Vasyl Maliuk and other agency personnel, Hromadske said.

As part of the operation, Ukraine attacked military aircraft at Russian military airfields Dyagilevo (Ryazan region), Olenya (Murmansk region), Ivanovo (Ivanovo region), and Belaya (Irkutsk region).