Explosions Hit Two Bridges in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day

Train Accidents Occur in Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day

On the evening of May 31 and into the night of June 1, railway bridges in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions were blown up just as passenger and freight trains were passing beneath or over them. The incidents resulted in fatalities and dozens of injuries, including children. The Investigative Committee has launched criminal cases and is probing the circumstances of what are being classified as acts of sabotage.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Svetlov Artem, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Long-distsance train

Train Crash in Bryansk Region

On the evening of May 31, an automobile bridge collapsed over a railway section between Pilshino and Vygonichi in Bryansk Region. At that moment, passenger train No. 86 traveling the Klimovo-Moscow route was passing underneath. The train crashed into the fallen bridge structure, causing the locomotive and several carriages to derail.

More photos and videos from the scene on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel.

Eyewitnesses reported that some carriages overturned and others were badly damaged.

"The first carriage was completely thrown off, the second one overturned, the third was also hit,” a passenger told Izvestia.

People onboard helped one another escape and assisted elderly passengers with their belongings.

Casualties and Medical Response

According to the latest reports, 71 people were injured in the incident. Seven have died, including the train's driver and two children. Three victims — including a one-year-old child — are in critical condition. Forty-four people were hospitalized, and the rest are receiving outpatient care.

Emergency medical teams and disaster response units provided assistance, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Bryansk Region. Authorities are considering airlifting the most seriously wounded to Moscow for treatment.

Evacuation and Support Measures

The train's passengers were evacuated to a temporary shelter at Vygonichi Station, from where they were transferred to Bryansk-Orlovsky Station. A reserve train was arranged to continue the journey to Moscow. Upon arrival at Kievsky Station, passengers were met by doctors and psychologists from the Moscow Health Department.

Russian Railways (RZD) announced full fare reimbursement for all affected passengers. Additionally, 20,000 bonus points will be credited under the RZD Bonus program. Passengers are also eligible for insurance payouts from the company SOGAZ.

Cause of the Disaster

Official statements on the cause were initially delayed. The Moscow Railway Authority was the first to suggest sabotage, citing "unauthorized interference with transport infrastructure.” Later, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the bridge had been deliberately blown up — a fact also confirmed by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

A criminal case has been opened, and the investigation has been transferred to the Main Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee. Investigators are on-site, clearing debris and collecting evidence.

Explosion in Kursk Region

Just hours later, a similar incident occurred in Kursk Region. During the night of June 1, a railway bridge was blown up on the Ostapovo-Mikhaylovsky Rudnik line in Zheleznogorsk District. A train was crossing the bridge at the time and fell onto a nearby road. The locomotive caught fire.

More photos from the scene on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel.

The train's driver and two assistants were injured and taken to hospital. Transport prosecutors, investigators, and recovery teams are working at the site. Vehicle traffic has been rerouted, while long-distance trains continue to run on schedule.

Government Response

Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit held a coordination meeting at the crisis center. The emergencies in Bryansk and Kursk are under his direct supervision. A hotline has been set up by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) for information on the injured and evacuation updates.

Staff from Russian Railways, EMERCOM, the Transport Ministry, and the Prosecutor's Office remain at the scene. The wreckage in Bryansk has not yet been fully cleared. Restoration work is ongoing, and authorities have pledged to eliminate the aftermath of the sabotage swiftly.

The Investigative Committee has officially classified both incidents as acts of sabotage. The investigation continues, with security services working to identify the perpetrators and uncover how the attacks were carried out. In both cases, the railway bridges were destroyed at the moment trains were passing.

Authorities emphasize that transport security has been tightened and that other train routes remain unaffected.