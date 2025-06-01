World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
Exploring Italy by ferry? Moby turns the journey into the best part of the trip
Capuchin monkeys adopt orphaned howler baby — rare cross-species care observed in the wild
This green detox smoothie boosts energy, clears your skin, and supports digestion
Basil seeds are the new superfood — here’s why you should be adding them to your routine
White dwarf star measured under extreme pressure — findings surprise physicists
Overwatering kills too: 5 common mistakes that ruin your plants
Does your home feel cramped? These 7 interior mistakes are making it look smaller and cheaper
Scientists may have detected dark matter — the invisible force shaping the universe
Trying to lose weight at night? These 20-minute evening routines actually work in 2025

Bryansk Train Disaster: Sabotage Feared After Bridge Collapse Kills Seven

Bridge Collapse on Passenger Train in Bryansk Region Leaves Seven Dead, Dozens Injured
Incidents

Seven people have been confirmed dead as a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train in Russia's Bryansk Region, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Railway tracks
Photo: freepik.com by wirestock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Railway tracks

As of now, 69 people have been reported injured, including three children. Of those, three victims — one of them a child — are in serious condition, the governor stated. A total of 44 individuals have been hospitalized, while 22 are being treated as outpatients.

More photos and videos from the scene on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel.

Earlier, Bogomaz said that one child was set to be airlifted to Moscow. Emergency response involved 16 ambulance crews and buses for evacuating passengers to temporary shelters. Rescue efforts are ongoing at the site.

According to reports from Shot Telegram channel, a one-year-old child went missing in the chaos, and search efforts are underway.

Bridge Collapse Most Likely Caused by Explosion

Initial reports confirmed the deaths of the train's engine driver and assistant, as well as two passengers. A five-to-six-month-old infant was critically injured.

The train derailed after a section of the bridge collapsed onto it. Preliminary information suggests the collapse may have been the result of a sabotage operation, with Shot reporting the presence of four explosive devices planted on the bridge's supports and rails. However, this theory has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Moscow Railway's press service stated the bridge collapsed due to "unauthorized interference in transport operations.”

Truck Driver Among Victims

The driver of a truck carrying products for the agribusiness company Miratorg was also injured in the incident, the company confirmed. Their truck had been crossing the bridge at the exact moment the passenger train traveling from Klimovo to Moscow passed underneath.

Emergency medical care is being provided to the driver. Meanwhile, alternative logistics routes are being used as the A-240 highway has been closed.

According to Shot, the bridge gave way just seconds before the train passed beneath. The train's locomotive crashed into the already-collapsed bridge, which had landed on the tracks at a 45-degree angle — along with the Miratorg truck. The impact crushed the driver's cabin, killing both the driver and the assistant, and flattened the first carriage.

Ukrainian Saboteurs Suspected

In May, a Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance group was reportedly spotted in the vicinity of the destroyed bridge, Voenny Osvedomitel (Military Informant) Telegram channel said. 

The saboteurs were seen on May 21, but local authorities denied any such incursion into Bryansk Region at the time.

"If this was indeed the work of those saboteurs, then it's shocking that no potential targets in the area were inspected for nearly ten days — because the official line was that there were no saboteurs,” the Military Informant said.

Dva Mayora (Two Majors) Telegram channel reported the group consisted of 7 to 8 individuals and was spotted about 40 kilometers from Bryansk.

Bryansk Governor announced June 2,3 and 4 the days of mourning in the Bryansk region.

The governor also said that the bridge collapsed as a result of an explosion.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Scientists finally map “phantom continent” Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea
Science
Scientists finally map “phantom continent” Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea
Nordic walking is trending again in 2025 — here’s why it’s better than regular walking
Sport
Nordic walking is trending again in 2025 — here’s why it’s better than regular walking
Popular
This natural way to remove tree stumps will surprise you

A simple and eco-friendly technique helps gardeners get rid of old tree stumps without chemicals or heavy equipment — here’s how it works.

This natural way to remove tree stumps will surprise you
Astronomers discover a star unlike anything ever seen — and it defies all known physics
Astronomers discover a star unlike anything ever seen — and it defies all known physics
These cars lose value so fast they cost you money the moment you drive off the lot
Scientists finally map “phantom continent” Zealandia after 375 years hidden beneath the sea
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
You can stop underarm odor for good with this simple at-home trick
Prehistoric sea reptile with “bat wings” discovered in China stuns scientists
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
Last materials
Exploring Italy by ferry? Moby turns the journey into the best part of the trip
Capuchin monkeys adopt orphaned howler baby — rare cross-species care observed in the wild
This green detox smoothie boosts energy, clears your skin, and supports digestion
Basil seeds are the new superfood — here’s why you should be adding them to your routine
White dwarf star measured under extreme pressure — findings surprise physicists
Overwatering kills too: 5 common mistakes that ruin your plants
Does your home feel cramped? These 7 interior mistakes are making it look smaller and cheaper
Scientists may have detected dark matter — the invisible force shaping the universe
Trying to lose weight at night? These 20-minute evening routines actually work in 2025
Rainbow trout is 2025’s go-to healthy fish — here’s why and how to cook it
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.