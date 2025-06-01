Bryansk Train Disaster: Sabotage Feared After Bridge Collapse Kills Seven

Bridge Collapse on Passenger Train in Bryansk Region Leaves Seven Dead, Dozens Injured

Seven people have been confirmed dead as a bridge collapsed onto a passenger train in Russia's Bryansk Region, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

As of now, 69 people have been reported injured, including three children. Of those, three victims — one of them a child — are in serious condition, the governor stated. A total of 44 individuals have been hospitalized, while 22 are being treated as outpatients.

Earlier, Bogomaz said that one child was set to be airlifted to Moscow. Emergency response involved 16 ambulance crews and buses for evacuating passengers to temporary shelters. Rescue efforts are ongoing at the site.

According to reports from Shot Telegram channel, a one-year-old child went missing in the chaos, and search efforts are underway.

Bridge Collapse Most Likely Caused by Explosion

Initial reports confirmed the deaths of the train's engine driver and assistant, as well as two passengers. A five-to-six-month-old infant was critically injured.

The train derailed after a section of the bridge collapsed onto it. Preliminary information suggests the collapse may have been the result of a sabotage operation, with Shot reporting the presence of four explosive devices planted on the bridge's supports and rails. However, this theory has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Moscow Railway's press service stated the bridge collapsed due to "unauthorized interference in transport operations.”

Truck Driver Among Victims

The driver of a truck carrying products for the agribusiness company Miratorg was also injured in the incident, the company confirmed. Their truck had been crossing the bridge at the exact moment the passenger train traveling from Klimovo to Moscow passed underneath.

Emergency medical care is being provided to the driver. Meanwhile, alternative logistics routes are being used as the A-240 highway has been closed.

According to Shot, the bridge gave way just seconds before the train passed beneath. The train's locomotive crashed into the already-collapsed bridge, which had landed on the tracks at a 45-degree angle — along with the Miratorg truck. The impact crushed the driver's cabin, killing both the driver and the assistant, and flattened the first carriage.

Ukrainian Saboteurs Suspected

In May, a Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance group was reportedly spotted in the vicinity of the destroyed bridge, Voenny Osvedomitel (Military Informant) Telegram channel said.

The saboteurs were seen on May 21, but local authorities denied any such incursion into Bryansk Region at the time.

"If this was indeed the work of those saboteurs, then it's shocking that no potential targets in the area were inspected for nearly ten days — because the official line was that there were no saboteurs,” the Military Informant said.

Dva Mayora (Two Majors) Telegram channel reported the group consisted of 7 to 8 individuals and was spotted about 40 kilometers from Bryansk.

Bryansk Governor announced June 2,3 and 4 the days of mourning in the Bryansk region.

The governor also said that the bridge collapsed as a result of an explosion.