World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Accuses Serbian Factory of Supplying Ammunition to Ukraine, Factory Explodes

Serbian Factory Producing Ammunition for Ukraine Explodes
Incidents

An explosion occurred at the Krušik defense factory in the city of Valjevo, Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić
Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

The incident happened on the morning of May 30 around 7:40 AM during pentrite pressing operations. Five workers were injured – one sustained cuts, and four experienced symptoms of tinnitus. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment and hearing checks.

Russia Claims Factory Produces Ammunition for Ukrainian Army

On May 29, the press bureau of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated that despite Serbia's declared neutrality, its defense enterprises supply ammunition to Ukraine. According to the SVR, Serbia has supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 100,000 shells for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and howitzers, as well as one million small-arms cartridges.

Krušik was listed among these suppliers.

The SVR clarified that Serbian enterprises use a cover scheme involving fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries, mainly NATO members such as the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Vučić Discussed Ammunition Deliveries to Ukraine with Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on Thursday that on May 9, he discussed reports of Belgrade supplying weapons to Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I spoke about this with President Putin in the presence of several people from both delegations and also spoke privately,” Vučić said.

He added that Russia and Serbia have formed a joint working group to establish facts regarding the issue. Vučić emphasized he does not want to disclose details of the conversation.

Russia Calls Serbia's Military Supplies to Ukraine Cynical double game

Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, stated that the information about Serbia's ammunition supplies to Ukraine requires thorough verification and a detailed investigation with concrete sources, names, and companies.

He noted that unscrupulous intermediaries might be deliberately supplying Kyiv to sow discord between Moscow and Belgrade.

"It would be very bad if true. It shows a cynical double game, but it needs to be checked,” the senator emphasized.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump
Scientists discover mysterious cosmic barrier at the edge of the Milky Way
Science
Scientists discover mysterious cosmic barrier at the edge of the Milky Way
Israel Finds Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites Necessary
World
Israel Finds Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites Necessary
Popular
Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide

A mysterious change in the deep ocean's chemical and biological balance is causing growing alarm among global experts.

Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide
S-70 Okhotnik: Russia’s Heavy Combat Drone Sparks Discussions in the West
Okhotnik UAV in Ukraine: Military Impact and Western Scrutiny
If German Taurus Missiles Strike Russia, Oreshnik Ballistic Missiles Will Land in Berlin
Der Spiegel: Zelensky Cuts European Trip Short as Russian Troops Ready to Take Sumy Region
Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy Andrey Mihayloff
Trump Imagines Himself a Peacemaker, Only to Become a Punchline
NASA Detects Mysterious Planetary Anomaly Spreading Across the Globe
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Last materials
Why do dogs lick their owners’ feet? Experts explain what this curious habit really means
Russian Guards Officers Caught Sleeping Underneath Trees
Serbian Factory Producing Ammunition for Ukraine Explodes
Ancient bronze coins found in Turkey may reveal unknown civilization, archaeologists say
New Island Appears as Caspian Sea Shallows
Israel Finds Military Strike on Iran’s Nuclear Sites Necessary
Global bee population is collapsing — scientists warn of ecological disaster
Moscow Welcomes Understanding in Washington on NATO Eastward Expansion
Apple to Increase iPhone 17 Screen Size, to Launch iOS 26
Which big cat is the smartest? Scientists reveal surprising insights into feline intelligence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.