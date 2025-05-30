Russia Accuses Serbian Factory of Supplying Ammunition to Ukraine, Factory Explodes

An explosion occurred at the Krušik defense factory in the city of Valjevo, Serbia.

Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

The incident happened on the morning of May 30 around 7:40 AM during pentrite pressing operations. Five workers were injured – one sustained cuts, and four experienced symptoms of tinnitus. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment and hearing checks.

Russia Claims Factory Produces Ammunition for Ukrainian Army

On May 29, the press bureau of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated that despite Serbia's declared neutrality, its defense enterprises supply ammunition to Ukraine. According to the SVR, Serbia has supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with 100,000 shells for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and howitzers, as well as one million small-arms cartridges.

Krušik was listed among these suppliers.

The SVR clarified that Serbian enterprises use a cover scheme involving fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries, mainly NATO members such as the Czech Republic, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Vučić Discussed Ammunition Deliveries to Ukraine with Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on Thursday that on May 9, he discussed reports of Belgrade supplying weapons to Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I spoke about this with President Putin in the presence of several people from both delegations and also spoke privately,” Vučić said.

He added that Russia and Serbia have formed a joint working group to establish facts regarding the issue. Vučić emphasized he does not want to disclose details of the conversation.

Russia Calls Serbia's Military Supplies to Ukraine Cynical double game

Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, stated that the information about Serbia's ammunition supplies to Ukraine requires thorough verification and a detailed investigation with concrete sources, names, and companies.

He noted that unscrupulous intermediaries might be deliberately supplying Kyiv to sow discord between Moscow and Belgrade.