Twin Explosions in Vladivostok’s Desantnaya Bay Area:

Explosions Rock Vladivostok's Desantnaya Bay: No Casualties Reported
Incidents

Two explosions were heard in the Desantnaya Bay area of Vladivostok on the morning of May 30.

EMERCOM
Photo: 66.mchs.gov.ru by МЧС России Главное управление по Свердловской области, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
EMERCOM

"According to emergency services, two explosions occurred early in the morning in the Desantnaya Bay area. Specialized and emergency services arrived at the scene, the area has been cordoned off, and traffic between Shamora Bay and the village of Shchitovaya was partially restricted," the regional government wrote in its Telegram post.

Officials clarified that there were no injuries or damage resulting from the incident. Relevant agencies have eliminated the consequences, and a comprehensive set of safety measures is being implemented in the affected area.

Two vehicles covered with tarpaulins removed from explosion site in Vladivostok

Footage of the scene appeared online, showing a road with a truck and emergency workers standing along the roadside. A helicopter is reportedly flying toward the incident site.

The likely cause of the explosions in Desantnaya Bay was the ignition of propane-butane gas cylinders inside one of the vehicles, according to the regional antiterrorism commission.

It was confirmed that no administrative buildings were damaged and there were no casualties. The publication stated that traffic has now been restored.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
