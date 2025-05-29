Russian Career Officer Killed in Suicide Bombing Attack – Video

An explosion occurred in the courtyard of a residential building in Stavropol during the night of Thursday, May 29. The incident took place on Chekhov Street.

Two people were killed in the blast. Sappers and dog handlers arrived at the scene.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported that one of the victims was Zaur Gurtsiev, a veteran of the Special Military Operation (SMO) who participated in the "Time of Heroes” program. The cause of the incident is currently being investigated, including the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The second victim was identified as 29-year-old Nikita P. It is believed that it was Nikita P. who detonated the bomb.

Zaur Gurtsiev was a career officer in the Russian Ministry of Defense and headed the Air Combat Management Center. He had served in the Armed Forces since 2007 and was appointed First Deputy Head of Stavropol in September 2024.

Gurtsiev led air operations during Mariupol offensive

According to the "Time of Heroes” project, Gurtsiev led the air component of the operation to liberate Mariupol — he "implemented innovations in missile targeting technologies, which significantly increased their accuracy and effectiveness.” This played a key role in striking the supply base of Azov (a group banned in Russia as a terrorist organization).

For his military service, Gurtsiev was awarded numerous state honors, including:

the Order of Courage,

the Order "For Military Merit,"

the Medal of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" 1st and 2nd class,

the Zhukov Medal,

and the Suvorov Medal.

A criminal case has been opened over the deaths of the two men under Article 105 ("Murder of two persons by a socially dangerous method”) and Part 1 of Article 222.1 ("Illegal acquisition and storage of explosive devices”). According to the regional Investigative Committee, both bodies showed injuries consistent with a blast wave.

Details

The siege of Mariupol began on 24 February 2022 and lasted until 20 May, as part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It saw fighting between the Russian Armed Forces (alongside the Donetsk People's Republic People's Militia) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces for control over the city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. Lasting for almost three months, the siege ended in a victory for Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic, as Ukraine lost control of the city amidst Russia's eastern Ukraine offensive and southern Ukraine offensive; all Ukrainian troops remaining in the city surrendered at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works on 20 May 2022, after they were ordered to cease fighting. Mariupol is located in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, and following the siege, it was initially controlled by the Donetsk People's Republic, supported by occupying Russian troops. However, it was later subjected to Russia's annexation of southeastern Ukraine, and remains under direct Russian control as of 2024.

