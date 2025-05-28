Russian Soldier Accidentally Films Fatal Strike on Own Unit During Ceasefire

A Russian soldier accidentally filmed his entire combat group getting killed in Kursk Oblast during the ceasefire declared on May 9, 2025. The footage was shared by war correspondent Vlad Andritsa.

In the video, the group's commander, callsign "Tourist,” reported that his unit had been sent to evacuate military equipment that day. As the soldiers reached the designated area near a river, Ukrainian troops launched a strike, violating the temporary ceasefire.

The video captures the moment the cameraman addresses a fellow soldier with the words, "Lenya, come on, let's get it,” but within seconds a bright flash and the sound of incoming shellfire erupt. The blast throws the cameraman to the ground as smoke rises from the explosion site. He turned out to be the sole survivor of the group.

At 03:49 — the Russian tricolor is being installed in Guevo by fighters from the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment.

At 04:15 — the moment the AFU strike the Tourist group during the truce. Only the cameraman survives.

At 07:20 — the soldier, with tears in his eyes, is saying how hard it is to leave his family and how hard his daughter takes it.

During the temporary ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin from May 8 to May 11, Ukrainian forces reportedly continued combat operations against Russian units, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In total, Kyiv committed 14,043 ceasefire violations. Between midnight on May 8 and midnight on May 11, Ukrainian forces made five attempts to breach Russian borders in the Kursk and Belgorod regions and carried out 37 planned attacks.